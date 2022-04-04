Scholz announces new sanctions against Russia after killings in Bucha

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday announced new sanctions against Russia after the “war crimes” committed in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, where hundreds of civilian bodies were found in mass graves and on the streets.







The announcement was made in a statement released in Berlin. Scholz explained that punitive measures will be decided with his partners in the coming days.

“We will decide on new sanctions with our allies in the coming days”, declared the German chancellor, remembering the “streets full of corpses, bodies buried in a temporary place”.

According to him, “the killing of civilians is a war crime” and “and the crimes of Russian troops must be clarified without discount”. “We are going to make other weapons available to Ukraine to defend against Russian invasion,” added Scholz.

Following the announcement, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said the European Union (EU) should discuss the suspension of Russian gas imports, after Ukrainians accused the Russians of committing atrocities against civilians in Bucha.

For German politics, “there has to be an answer”, because “such crimes must not go unanswered”.