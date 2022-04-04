see how to do it in a few minutes

What will you know! Continues after advertising



Vila Velha – ES, April 3, 2022 – There are many reasons why canker sores appear. But regardless, today, in the session home and recipes you will learn to make powerful home remedies for cold sore.

Tongue, gums, inner part of the cheek… these are the places where the cold sore most often appears. The reasons for the appearance are varied: allergies, stress and nutritional deficiency, for example.

At first, the canker sore heals on its own and there is no need to intervene with any kind of medicine. However, for many people, it is unfeasible to continue with this nuisance. And it was thinking about these people that we created this material.

home remedies for cold sore

cloves

Chewing cloves can help to heal the cold sore faster and relieve that pain within minutes. This spice has analgesic and antiseptic properties that are capable of keeping the cold sore clean and accelerating the healing process.

salt

Salt can serve as a great antiseptic. To use it, mix a teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water and use it as a mouthwash – especially on the affected area. Therefore, you should repeat this procedure 3 to 6 times a day to speed up the healing process.

Basil is one of the home remedies for cold sore

According to an article published by Janaina Silva for UOL in 2022, the presence of anti-inflammatory substances allows the herb to be used in the preparation of: teas, mouthwashes or gargles for the treatment of canker sores. In addition, the properties of basil allow you to treat gingivitis, tonsillitis and sore throat.

Propolis extract

This natural substance has bactericidal, healing and anti-inflammatory properties. In this way, the propolis extract becomes a powerful ally in the fight against canker sores. So, if you choose this suggestion, you should drip a few drops of the extract directly on the cold sore during the day.

Ice

Finally, ice can help decrease inflammation and relieve pain. You can use ice cubes and apply them directly to the cold sore (being careful not to burn it) several times a day.

