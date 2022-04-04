Starfield: 5 alleged images leak nothing internet, from the 2018 version

Starfield is seen again, although there is no confirmation that it is him, in 5 other leaked images nothing internet and coming, it seems, from the same old version 2018 which other screenshots have previously arrived from, appears to be unofficial.

You can see them at this address on Reddit, or in this post on ResetEra, but keep in mind that these are not materials officially released by Bethesda for their new space game, so you should take everything as it is. rumors. However, the stylistic coherence with the other supposed images is truly remarkable, which suggests that can be authentic.

Anyway, these are scenes from the game still in progress. premature developmentas is still clear in one of these images in which we see that the scenario is just partially processedwith some figures that still need to be positioned and modeled.

Here’s the fifth picture of Starfield pic.twitter.com/dhxXJ7Tbc4 — Idle Sloth💙💛 (@IdleSloth84) April 2, 2022

Bearing in mind that it would be a work in progress, these screenshots can still be useful to get a general idea of ​​the general style of the game, the type of capture used and maybe also other elements like the HUD, which always appears to be the same. , extremely minimalist seen in the past.

The style marked by technology realism represented in the game also emerges quite clearly, within this vision that the authors themselves define “NASApunk“, in the sense of an imaginative reinterpretation of realistic technological elements and referring to the possible evolutions of current technology space.