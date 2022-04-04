TAP cuts seven routes and 705 thousand seats from Porto

April 02, 2022 at 08:18

Recovery is centered on the capital, leaving behind the promise of benefit from all regions that ensured rescue.

The long-awaited resumption of tourism and aviation is scheduled for this summer, but TAP missed the call to Porto. Compared to the summer of 2019, this year the national airline, whose redemption of 2.55 billion euros implied, according to the Government, service to the entire country, will operate seven fewer routes and offer 705 thousand fewer seats departing from the North. . Only seven international routes and three domestic routes remain, leaving room for the growth of other airlines at Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport.

Related National. Mayors want alternatives to make up for TAP shortages TAP Rui Moreira suggests incentives to attract airlines in Porto Aviation. BE accuses TAP of wanting to turn Porto airport into a “stop” for Lisbon

The airline operations calendar for this aviation summer, which started last Sunday, brings a reinforcement of operations in Porto by most of the main companies, except for TAP. KLM announced a few days ago that it will reinforce the operation in Porto with two daily flights to Amsterdam (it was just one) and maintain the connection to Belgrade, Dubrovnik and Palma de Mallorca. Easyjet will add four new routes (Prague, Porto Santo, Madrid and Cologne) to the 20 already operating in Porto. In July, the Norwegian Flyr will connect Porto to Oslo, in one of the rare bets outside the country of origin. Lufthansa and Swiss have increases of more than 100% on some routes in Porto, such as to Munich or Zurich, respectively. And Ryanair, despite already having 70 destinations from Porto, will triple the capacity on some routes and will still open another route, to Bergerac (France). In total, the airport is expected to have more than 700,000 seats this summer.