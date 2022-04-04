Taxi service through the Uber platform will be expanded in Brazil

Who would say. In the years 2014 and 2015, when we saw taxi driver protests against app driverslike Uber and 99, no one would have imagined that, one day, the two categories would be partners.

But they already are and will be more and more. In the world and in Brazil as well. The company 99 has been offering 99Taxi since its creation, in 2012 (it was the first service, even), and now, Uber is entering the service with force.

It wants all taxis on the platform by 2025. That’s the goal. In some cities, including, such as Hong Kong and Turkey, Uber guarantees that the offer of taxi trips is the main product today.

This is the immediate strategy of the world leader in ride hailing transport.

The partnership created between Uber and taxis in New York – and which already has a cell in São Paulo since mid-2020 – will be massified in the country soon.

São Paulo was the second city in Latin America to launch Uber Taxi – the first was Santiago de Chile, in the same year. The category has even been in Uber's global portfolio for more than five years and available in cities in 22 countries



“Today, taxis and ride hailing are – still – a highly fragmented $120 billion industry, with 20 million vehicles on the road. To put that in context, it’s more than double the size of Uber’s mobility business in 2019, with nearly 5 times the number of monthly active driver partners,” said Andrew Macdonald, Vice President of Mobility and Operations at Uber, giving the dimension of what they are looking for.

It is the company’s bet for the future, which, like other applications for individual private passenger transport, has faced protests over tariff readjustments, loss of partner drivers, and a drop in service quality, such as longer waiting times.

“As we look to the next five years, we firmly believe that there is no world in which taxis and Uber exist separately. There is a lot to gain for both sides, which is why we have a very ambitious goal of getting all taxis on the Uber platform by 2025.”

In New York, Uber announced that it will integrate all taxis in the city into its platform. São Paulo was the second city in Latin America to launch Uber Taxi – the first was Santiago de Chile, in the same year.

The category has even been in Uber’s global portfolio for more than five years and is available in cities in 22 countries, such as Athens, Seoul, Montreal, Sydney or Madrid. In 2020 alone, Uber Taxi was launched in 15 new cities, including Tokyo and Prague.

And the perspective is for growth by merging services. In 2021 alone, 122,000 taxi drivers signed up for Uber, representing 3% of all new drivers on the platform that year.

“By applying the same technologies that have fueled the growth of the platform, we are optimistic about the impact we can have on this segment. Taxis help us unlock new markets. They also increase supply. In addition, we can merge the use of mobility products. For example, 35% of passengers who arrive at Uber via a taxi ride go on to use other Uber products”, reinforces the vice president.

Passengers are expected to pay virtually the same amounts for taxi rides as for Uber X rides.



Company 99 has been offering 99Taxi since its creation, in 2012 (it was the first service, even), and now, Uber is entering the service with force



REACTION TO CRISIS

Uber won’t admit it – of course – but holding hands with taxis is a way out that, in addition to being strategic in the concept of mobility as a service (MaaS), will help the company to overcome the crisis that apps have been facing in the world and, especially in Brazil.

The app service has been losing drivers due to the low fares paid, more evident in the face of successive fuel adjustments, protests from partners and, consequently, a drop in service quality with longer waiting times between trips.

PARTNERSHIPS AROUND THE WORLD

UBER TAXI IN SAO PAULO

In 2020, Uber launched the Uber Taxi in Sao Paulo, to expand the platform options. It was the first and, for the time being, only Brazilian city to win the new category and start offering intermediation of taxi trips.

At the time, the company disclosed that the service was a recurring request from corporate customers, who would like to have the quality of taxi service associated with tools such as real-time ride sharing and other security features of the application.

The fact that taxis were authorized to circulate in the bus lanes also played a role. Access is for taxis accredited by the São Paulo City Hall. Just download the Uber app for partners and register.

It is worth remembering that Uber already has an integration with public transport in São Paulo. The platform displays information about bus, subway and train lines.

The registration with Uber Taxi de São Paulo follows the same step by step of the other partners of the platform: they need to present the necessary documents (CNH with the observation of paid activity, car document, Permit and Condutax) and undergo a security check, including background check.

The price of Uber Taxi follows the tariff table determined by municipal legislation. At the end of each trip, the taxi driver needs to enter the value calculated by the taximeter in the app for the charge to be made.



UBER AND TAXIS IN NEW YORK



UBER AND TAXIS IN NEW YORK

Uber recently announced that it will integrate all New York City taxis into its platform, a turning point in its relationship with the famous yellow cars after years of tension and a sign of the group’s growth strategy.

Under an agreement with the Taxi and Limousine Commission, which regulates the activity, Uber started to host the New York taxi booking software, which was a direct competitor, on its virtual app.

New York taxis had already launched their own booking apps, CMT, Arro and Curb.

In the US, as in Brazil, the fares for a taxi ride booked through the platform will be approximately the same as those charged by the basic Uber X formula.