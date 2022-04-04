Teresina starts today flu vaccination for the elderly and health professionals

The Municipal Health Foundation (FMS) starts this Monday (4) the flu vaccination in the capital. The target audience at the beginning of the campaign are the elderly and health professionals.

The vaccination of the elderly will take place in a drive thru mode: Center of Arts and Unified Sports (CEU) Norte, Livramento Terminal, Buenos Aires Terminal, Piauí Park Terminal and Zoobotanical Terminal.

Check the schedule:

April 4th to 6th – 80 years or older

April 7th to 9th – 75 years or older

April 11th to 13th – 70 years or older

April 14th to 16th – 65 years or older

April 18th to 20th – 60 years or older

“In the drives, in addition to the flu vaccination, we will also be vaccinating the same elderly audience against Covid (fourth dose)”, explains the coordinator of the vaccination campaign, Emanuelle Dias.

Active health workers will be vaccinated at the workplace (if there is a vaccine room there and with prior contact from the FMS to pass on logistical issues regarding the application of doses and registration in the system).

Professionals who work in places without a vaccine room will be able to schedule the vaccination. In addition to the Influenza vaccine, the VTV Vaccine (Triple Viral) will also be offered to professionals who do not have a complete vaccination schedule.

Nathanael Souza

