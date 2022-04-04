The advanced F-22 Raptor fighter arrived at FIDAE, and its training was captured on video

Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor





Since the announcement by the United States Air Force (USAF) Demo Team, about the confirmation of the participation of the Lockheed Martin F-22A Raptor in the twenty-second edition of the International Air and Space Fair – FIDAE, the fighter has become one of the most awaited attractions.

So, on Saturday, April 2, the world’s most advanced fighter plane landed on the runway at Santiago Airport, Chile, to show its full potential during FIDAE 2022, from April 5 to 10.

And while the event does not start, the fighter has already been captured on video during its training for the demonstrations. The following video presents the images and, mainly, the beautiful sound of the powerful engines with each return of the plane to the cameraman:





Importantly, the F-22 Raptor is the world’s first fifth-generation fighter to enter service. In addition, it has multi-role characteristics that combine power, agility and advanced avionics that give it an excellent capability in air-to-air and air-to-ground combat, making it one of the most powerful fighters in the world.

This aeronautical engineering work was developed by Lockheed Martin in conjunction with Boeing, to be a strategic deterrent that is continually updated due to the nature of the ever-evolving environments and threats. Some of its updates are related to systems interoperability, radar and data link stability.

With information from FIDAE