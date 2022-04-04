The case of the dead Russian generals who are not exactly known if they are really dead: what this tells us and does not tell us about the war

The alleged deaths of so many Russian generals – in parallel with those of other intermediate ranks – in little more than a month of war happens at a rate not seen since World War II. But what is the concrete impact of this? “What Russia lacks are not generals. If one general dies, another advances”

The extent of casualties in Russian forces in Ukrainian territory may be reaching considerable proportions, with a detail that has been observed practically since the beginning of the conflict: the alleged death of several Russian officers. If President Zelensky’s adviser Mykhailo Podoliak assures that at least six generals and dozens of intermediate-level officers (such as lieutenants or captains) were killed, on the other hand Moscow confirms only the death of one general.

The Ukrainian government considers that the “extraordinary” neutralization of Russian officers is a sign of Russia’s “total lack of preparation”, while a top French military official, quoted by AFP, points out that “Russian military leaders are being forced to advance a lot on the contact lines”. According to this French military source, either the orders “are misunderstood or poorly received or the units do not obey or there is a major morale problem which forces the generals to go to the front”. This information is also corroborated by the British intelligence services, which guarantee that some Russian units are refusing to carry out orders.

Major General Agostinho Costa, in statements to CNN Portugal, explains that these Russian officers believed to have been killed were leading forces on the ground and that, for that reason, they are more exposed to fire attacks: “Dying generals is nothing impossible, having Bear in mind that this is an operation carried out in depth. But it is important to understand that the death of a general at the tactical level does not substantiate a change in strategy”, he says, adding that in strategic terms a general who actually makes a difference is someone like Valeri Gerasimov. , the current Commander of the Russian Armed Forces. “What Russia lacks are not generals. If one general dies, another advances”, affirms Agostinho Costa.

It should also be noted that Russia does not have a supreme general on Ukrainian territory. According to Major General Agostinho Costa, in Russian doctrine the structure of the generals is pyramidal and the control will be done from Rostov, a Russian city close to the border with Ukraine. And more than the death of several generals, the absence of a general commander of field operations can justify operational difficulties. “This is reckless. Unity of command is a time-tested principle of warfare and requires a single commander with the authority to lead all forces toward a unified strategy,” said Mark Hertling, retired US Army lieutenant general. , quoted by Forbes.

So why did Ukraine supposedly manage to eliminate so many Russian generals? Cautioning that there is still very little information on the deaths of these officers, Major General Agostinho Costa highlights the importance of framing the issue in an information war. “It is part of Ukraine’s strategy to attack command posts to give an indication of effectiveness – it is expected and normal. It makes perfect sense. but he makes a caveat: “I don’t give much credibility to the data. Just as I don’t give any part. How do the Russians know how many Ukrainians died?”, he asks, then answering that these are estimates resulting from operations.

Major General Carlos Branco makes the same reading: “We don’t know if it’s true, nor the circumstances. This is typically counter-information.” General Leonel de Carvalho also questions the veracity of the information regarding the deaths of generals, but stresses that this is a war that is also waged at a communicational level and that morale can influence decisions at a political level.

Furthermore, another factor may be in an attempt to delay the pace of the Russian invasion. According to Oleksiy Arestovych, adviser to Volodymyr Zelensky’s cabinet, in statements to The Washington Post, killing high-ranking officers on the ground could delay Russia’s advances “three, four or five days”, the time it will take the Kremlin to deploy new command structures. .

Who are the Russian generals presumed dead

The first confirmed casualty was that of Andrei Sukhovetsky, a Russian major general who commanded the 7th Air Division. The Russian officer was 47 years old and died on March 3, allegedly the victim of a Ukrainian sniper.

A few days later, on March 7, the death of another general was announced. This time it was Vitaly Gerasimov, Major General and First Deputy Commander of the 41st Army of the Central Military District of Russia, eliminated by Ukrainian troops on the outskirts of the city of Kharkiv, one of the main Russian targets at the beginning of the offensive.

Major General Andrei Kolesnikov, commander of the 29th Combined Arms Army, was presumed dead on 11 March. In less than ten days the Russian army had lost three of its top leaders.

In the besieged city of Mariupol, fighting takes place street by street, building by building. And it was there that Major General Oleg Mityaev, commander of the Russian 150th Motor Rifle Division, was killed by fighters from the Azov Battalion. Colonel Sergei Sukharev, commander of the Russian 331st Parachute Regiment, was also killed along with several other Russian leaders, according to Russian state television. Ukrainian forces speak into an ambush at their command post.

There is also the death of the deputy commander of the Russian Black Sea fleet, Captain Andrey Paly, who lost his life during the siege of the port city of Mariupol.