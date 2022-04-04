The flu vaccination campaign starts this Monday (4)

The Ministry of Health begins this Monday (4) the flu vaccination campaign. According to the Ministry, this year the immunization will take place between April 4 and June 3, with April 30 being the D-day of mobilization.

In this first stage, the priority is the elderly over 60 years and health workers. Thus, the campaign prioritizes groups with comorbidities in order to reduce the burden on health systems. In addition to contributing to the prevention of possible new outbreaks of respiratory diseases caused by the Influenza virus.

According to the Health Department, Guarapuava has already received 5,360 doses against the flu. Therefore, the vaccine will be available in all health units and in Cisgap. In Paraná, the Ministry of Health expects to vaccinate 4,308,575 during the campaign. The goal is to reach at least 90% of this audience.

The second stage will take place between May 3 and June 3, and will cover the following groups: children from 6 months to under 5 years of age (4 years, 11 months and 29 days), pregnant and postpartum women. Also including indigenous peoples, teachers, comorbidities, people with permanent disabilities, security and rescue forces and the armed forces.

In addition, truck drivers and road transport workers for urban and long-haul passengers, port workers, prison system employees, adolescents and young people aged 12 to 21 under socio-educational measures and the population deprived of liberty will also be vaccinated.

