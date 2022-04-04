The forensic spray that is helping to combat violence against women

Abhishek Pratap

  • Shiona McCallum
  • technology reporter

SmartWater on hands

A man has been convicted and jailed for domestic violence after being sprayed with a substance called SmartWater — a liquid that appears under ultraviolet light. It was the first time the substance had been used as evidence to convict someone of domestic violence in the UK.

The substance, which stays on the skin for up to six weeks and on clothing for much longer, categorically links the aggressor that was sprayed to the specific batch of spray used.

And now this technology is being tested by British police with the aim of protecting women and combating gender-based violence.

The victim of the convicted abuser, from West Yorkshire, is one of more than 200 women across England who now have forensic deterrent kits in their homes.

