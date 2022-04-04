The king of the jungle was scared: lion climbs tree to escape herd of buffalo in viral video | biodiversity

Any resemblance to Disney’s movie classic “The Lion King” is purely coincidental, of course, but netizens didn’t let it go. “Hold tight Simba, your father is on his way,” one user posted, referring to the scene where King Mufasa’s calf finds himself in trouble during a herd of buffalo burst.

“Sometimes the hunter becomes the hunted,” said another commentator. The scene has been successful since it was posted on the wild_animal_shorts_ profile, which shares content from the animal world and safari in Africa. After all, you don’t often see the king of the jungle scared like this.

Another user found it hard to believe that the lion would climb the tree instead of running away. It’s true that lions aren’t great tree climbers, but like a good cat, he has that ability. It is even believed that lions climb trees as a behavioral adaptation to protect themselves from the constant irritation of insect bites and as a way to escape the sometimes stifling heat of the ground.