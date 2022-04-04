The Pope: “We have not learned, we are in love with wars and the spirit of Cain”

In dialogue with journalists on the return flight from Malta, Francis answered questions about the possibility of a trip to Kiev and the horror of war.

“We have not learned! May the Lord have mercy on us, on all of us, we are all guilty!” Pope Francis with journalists on the return flight from Malta, after recalling what impressed him about the island’s welcome, returns to talking about the war.

Andrea Rossitto (TVM)

Thank you for your presence in Malta, my question is about this morning’s surprise in the chapel where St. Giorgio Preca is buried. What motivated you to make this surprise to the Maltese and what you will remember from this visit to Malta. Also, how is your health? We saw him during this very intense trip. It went well, let’s say. Thank you very much.

My health is a little capricious, I have this problem with my knee that causes problems with walking, it’s a little annoying, but it’s getting better, at least I can walk. Two weeks ago, I couldn’t do anything. It’s a slow thing, let’s see if it improves, but there’s the doubt that at this age you don’t know how it’s going to end, let’s hope it goes well. And then about Malta: I was happy with the visit, I saw the realities of Malta, I saw an impressive enthusiasm of the people, whether in Gozo, Malta, La Valletta and elsewhere. A great enthusiasm in the streets surprised me, it was a little brief, the problem that I saw for you and also one of the problems is migration. The problem of migrants is serious because Greece, Cyprus, Malta, Italy, Spain are the closest countries to Africa and the Middle East and they land here, they arrive here, migrants must always be welcomed!

The problem is that each government has to say how many they can normally earn to live there. For that you need an agreement with the countries of Europe and not all of them are willing to receive migrants. We forget that Europe was made by migrants, right? But that’s the way it is, but at least don’t leave all the weight to those neighboring countries that are so generous, and Malta is one of them. Today I was at the migrant reception center and the things I heard there are terrible, the suffering of these people to get here and then the lagers, there are lagers, who are on the Libyan coast, when they are sent back. That sounds criminal, doesn’t it? That’s why I think it’s an issue that touches everyone’s heart. Just as Europe is making room so generously for Ukrainians knocking at the door, so too for those who come from the Mediterranean. This is a point with which I ended the visit and it touched me a lot, because I heard the testimonies, the sufferings that are more or less like those that I think I told you are in that little book that came out, “Hermanito” in Spanish, ” Little Brother”, and all the Way of the Cross of these people. One who spoke today had to pay four times, I ask you to think about this. Thanks

Jorge Antelo Barcia (RNA)

On the flight that took us to Malta, you told a colleague that a trip to Kiev was on the table and already in Malta you made references to your closeness to the Ukrainian people, and on Friday in Rome the President of Poland left the open for a trip to the Polish border. Today we were impressed by the images coming from Bucha, a town near Kiev, abandoned by the Russian army, where the Ukrainians found dozens of corpses lying in the street, some with their hands tied, as if they had been “executed”. It seems that your presence there is increasingly needed today. Do you think a trip like this is possible? And what conditions would have to be fulfilled for you to go there?

Thank you for giving me this news today that I didn’t know about. War is always a cruelty, an inhuman thing, that goes against the human spirit, I don’t say Christian, human. It is the spirit of Cain, the ‘Caimist’ spirit… I am willing to do everything that needs to be done, and the Holy See, especially the diplomatic side, Cardinal Parolin and Monsignor Gallagher, are doing everything, but everything, no you can publish everything they do, out of prudence, out of confidentiality, but we are at the limit of our work. Among the possibilities is travel: there are two possible trips: one of them asked the President of Poland to send Cardinal Krajewski to visit the Ukrainians who were received in Poland. He’s been twice, took two ambulances and stayed with them, but he’ll do it another time, he’s willing to do that. The other trip that someone asked me, more than one, I said sincerely that I had it in mind to do it, that there is always my availability, there is no no, I am available. What do you think about a trip, the question was like this: “we heard that you were thinking about a trip to Ukraine”, I said that it is on the table, it is there as one of the proposals that arrived, but I don’t know if it will be done, if it is convenient to do it and if it would be for the best or if it is convenient to do it and I must do it, all that is up in the air. Then some time ago, if you had thought about meeting Patriarch Kirill, if you’re working on it, if you’re working on it, and if you’re thinking about the Middle East to do it, these are the things as they are now.

Gerry O’Connell (America Magazine)

During this trip, you spoke several times about the war. The question that everyone has been asking since the beginning of the war is whether you spoke to President Putin and if not, what would you say to him today?

The things I said to the authorities on each side are public. Nothing I said is reserved for me. When I spoke to the Patriarch, he later made a beautiful statement of what we said. I spoke to the president of Russia at the end of the year when he called me to congratulate me. I spoke twice with the president of Ukraine. Then, on the first day of the war, I thought that I should go to the Russian embassy to speak with the ambassador, who is the people’s representative, and ask my questions and tell my impressions about the case. These were the official contacts I had. With Russia, I did it through the embassy. I also spoke with the Major Archbishop of Kiev, Archbishop Schevchuck. I also spoke regularly every two or three days with one of you, Elisabetta Piqué, who was in Lviv and is now in Odessa. She tells me how things are. I also spoke with the rector of the seminary. But as she said, I am also in contact with one of you. Speaking of this topic, I would like to offer my condolences for your colleagues who died. Wherever you are, it doesn’t matter. But your work is for the common good and these people died in service for the common good. For the information. Let’s not forget about them. They were courageous and I pray for them that the Lord will reward them for their work. These were the contacts made so far.

But what would the message be for Putin if given the possibility (to talk to him)?

The messages I gave to all the authorities are the ones I made publicly. I don’t have a double language. I always do the same. I believe that in your question there is also a doubt about just and unjust wars. Every war is born of an injustice, always. Because there is the scheme of war. There is no peace scheme. For example, making investments to buy weapons. They say: but we need them to defend ourselves. This is the scheme of war. When World War II ended, everyone breathed the “never again war” and peace. A wave of work for peace also began with the good will of not giving away the weapons, the atomic weapons at that moment, for peace, after Hiroshima and Nagasaki. There was great goodwill.

Seventy years later, we have forgotten all about it. This is how the scheme of war imposes itself. There were many hopes in the work of the United Nations at the time. But the war scheme imposed itself once again. We cannot think of another scheme, we are no longer used to thinking of the scheme of peace. There were great figures, like Gandhi and others I mention at the end of the encyclical “Fratelli tutti”, who bet on the peace scheme. But we were stubborn as humanity. We are passionate about wars, about the spirit of Cain. Not by chance, at the beginning of the Bible there is this problem: the “caimist” spirit of killing instead of the spirit of peace. Dad, you can’t! I tell you something personal about when I was in Redipuglia in 2014 and I saw the names of the young people, I cried. I really cried in bitterness. Then, a year or two later, for All Souls’ Day I went to Anzio to celebrate and saw the names of the young men killed there. All young and I cried there too. Really. It is necessary to cry over the graves. There is something I respect because there is a political problem. When the Normandy landings were celebrated, the heads of state gathered to celebrate. But I don’t remember if anyone mentioned the 30,000 young people who stayed there on the beach. Youth doesn’t count. It makes me think. I am saddened. We don’t learn. May the Lord have mercy on us, on all of us. We’re all to blame!