Ukraine says two Russian soldiers died after being poisoned by civilians

They died after eating cakes poisoned by civilians- Photo: (Getty Creative).

According to the Intelligence Department of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, two Russian soldiers died after being poisoned by civilians on Saturday after eating poisoned cakes. The food was offered by residents of Izium, a Russian-occupied district in eastern Ukraine.

Authorities estimate that another 28 Russian military personnel are in intensive care units (ICUs) for food poisoning or alcohol-related problems.

“Izium district residents ‘treated’ the occupants with poisoned cakes. As a result, two occupants died at once, another 28 were taken to the intensive care unit. About 500 Russian servicemen are in hospitals due to severe alcohol intoxication of unknown origin.”

Residents struggle to form a resistance against Russian troops who are trying to take Izium as a strategy to conquer a base that would support the attacks promoted in the Donbass region, apparently to resupply troops in a town close to the Russian border.

The conflict completes 38 days this Sunday (3), about 10 million Ukrainians had to leave their homes, with 4.5 million people taking refuge in other countries.

The president, Vladimir Putin, continues without showing signs of agreement on a ceasefire.