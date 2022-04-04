Ukraine’s President Delivers Speech During 2022 Grammy Ceremony

posted on 03/04/2022 23:02 / updated on 03/04/2022 23:06



(credit: Playback/Twitter/CBS)

Amid the war between Russia and Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky used a space at the ceremony – before John Legend’s performance – of the Grammy Awards, this Sunday (3/4), to ask once again for peace.

In the speech, Zelensky says that “war does not let us choose who lives and who remains eternally silent.”

The president also calls for people not to be silent. “We are fighting Russia, which brings horrible silence with its bombs. Deadly silence. Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today to tell our story,” he said.

In the sequence John Legend follows with the performance of the song free alongside a Ukrainian singer and poet.