Viktor Orbán claims victory in Hungary’s legislative elections; opposition recognizes defeat | World

The Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, claimed victory in the legislative electionsthis Sunday (8), after the release of partial results that ensured a comfortable majority in Parliament.

The partial counting of votes showed that Fidesz, the premier’s nationalist-conservative party, was already emerging with a strong leadership against the coalition formed by its rivals. The main opponent, Peter Marki-Zay, acknowledged defeat.

Voting ended at 19:00 (local time, 16:00 in Brasília) and, with 80% of the votes counted, Orbán’s Fidesz controlled 135 seats in Parliament – ​​while the opposing coalition had 57 of the seats.

Fidesz’s victory paves the way for Orbán’s fourth consecutive term at the head of the Hungarian government. Orbán was also prime minister for the first time between 1998 and 2002.

Legislative elections – Hungary is a Parliamentary Republic – decide the new (or old) occupants of the 199 seats of its Parliament, they are the ones who choose the prime minister.

Polls have pointed to a fierce dispute between Prime Minister Orbán’s party Fidesz and the coalition trying to end his 12 years in power.

Opinion polls predicted a close race, with a slight advantage – 3 to 5 points – for the conservative Fidesz party.

Prime Minister Orbán is considered one of the most controversial rulers in Europe and maintained an autocratic government for 12 years. He is the longest-serving head of government in the European Union.

Meet Viktor Orbán, Hungary’s Conservative Prime Minister

The opposition coalition promises to defeat the “authoritarian Orbán” and end what he calls the “illiberal transformation”, which began in 2010, with several attacks on democracy.

Hungary is a landlocked country of 9.7 million inhabitants located in the center of Europe. It borders, among others, with Austria, Slovakia and Ukraine.

Opposition to Orbán is led by Peter Marki-Zay, conservative and mayor of Hódmezővásárhely – a city of 50,000 in the south of the country.

Marki-Zay had the difficult task of gathering the support of six very different parties – with representatives from the right, social democrats and ecologists – in order to be able to face the powerful Fidesz.

Under the political slogan “anyone but Orbán”, the parties promised to put aside ideological differences and support a single candidate, in this case, Marki-Zay.

The following are part of the coalition:

Democratic Coalition (DK), social-liberal party

Jobbik, radical nationalist party

Policies Can Be Different (LMP), green party

Hungarian Socialist Party (MSZP)

Momentum, liberal party

Párbeszéd, green party

Andras Biro-Nagy, political analyst and director of the Budapest think tank Policy Solutions, said in an interview with the Associated Press that Hungary is experiencing strong polarization.

“This is a highly polarized society, in which it seems that Viktor Orbán can send whatever messages he wants. At least to his own voters,” said the analyst.

He said the head of the Hungarian government has used a “peace and security” speech to get closer to the Fidesz voter base, amid uncertainty over the war in the neighboring country.

Biro-Nagy believes the opposition is trying to turn this year’s elections into “a referendum on whether Hungary belongs to the West or the East.”

“The Hungarian opposition tries to frame the entire election as a choice between East and West and tries to blame Viktor Orbán for his 12 years of friendship with Putin,” he explained.

While deciding the future of the Hungarian Parliament, voters will also respond to a referendum linked to the anti-LGBTQIA+ law.

Totally overshadowed in the debates, the law equates pedophilia and homosexuality, prohibits the ‘demonstration of homosexuality’ for minors under 18 and has caused a strong reaction from the EU.