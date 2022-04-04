Viktor Orbán wins election in Hungary and wins 5th term – 03/04/2022 – World

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, 58, was elected to his fifth term, his fourth in a row, on Sunday, preliminary results indicate. With 71% of votes counted at 10:47 pm (local time), the figures show that Fidesz, the prime minister’s party, had already won 134 of the 199 seats in Parliament, while the opposition ticket had won 58 seats.

It is not yet possible to say whether, as in 2010, 2014 and 2018, the far-right populist will also obtain two-thirds of Parliament, the majority that allows him to approve changes to the Constitution without depending on other political forces. In 2018, his victory at the polls guaranteed the legend 133 seats.

“We won,” wrote Orbán at 10:44 pm on his Twitter account. If the victory is official, Orbán could accumulate 16 years as head of government, which makes him one of the longest-lived leaders in Europe.

United for the first time, the opposition alliance, formed by six parties, from left to right, and made up of social democrats, liberals, greens and conservatives, was represented by the candidate Péter Márki-Zay, 49, a mayor of the interior, religious and father of seven children. Chosen in primaries held within the broad coalition, his name was considered an asset to defeat Orbán, as he was also a politician on the conservative spectrum.

Márki-Zay, however, was defeated in his own city, Hódmezővásárhely, where he has been mayor since 2018. There, he lost to a Fidesz candidate, even from Orbán.

Shortly before the close of voting, the candidate accused his opponent of fraud. “Bus, food distribution, blackmail with public works, that’s how Fidesz works. We fight until the last minute,” he said.

With nationalist, anti-immigration and anti-LGBTQIA+ discourse, Orbán is supported mostly by the older population living in rural areas, while the opposition does better in the metropolitan area of ​​the capital, Budapest, and among young people.

Of the 199 members of the single-chamber Parliament, 106 are the direct winners of each district, and the remaining 93 are chosen from closed party lists in a proportional and compensatory system. As a rule, not only do the least voted candidates receive redistributed votes, but also the winners in the districts get extra seats, which tends to favor the stronger acronyms.

That is why it is not yet possible to say that Fidesz will control two-thirds of the House, although projections point in that direction.