Want to eat guilt free? Take a look at these light foods

If you’re on a new diet that somehow restricts the amount of food you can eat, you know it’s not easy to stay in line. Starving yourself is not recommended on any diet, after all, if you don’t eat enough to sustain yourself you can end up making your health worse. Also, not eating enough will demotivate you, and the result is that you won’t be able to last long on this diet.

So what is the most appropriate way to deal with this situation? Finding foods that are light, so you can have more consistent and meaningful meals, not starving and eating well.

Broccoli

Starting then with a vegetable that is very popular and so delicious that it usually appears even in dishes that end up not being so healthy, like a beautiful pasta in white sauce.

But instead of eating broccoli that way, opt for a salad, or even eat it cooked. After all, 100g of broccoli has only 25 calories, it also contains some anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties and has a high amount of beta-carotene and vitamin C.

Cod

Although people tend to eat cod only on special occasions, this is definitely a food that should have more space in your everyday life. That’s because this fish brings with it the famous omega 3, in addition to proteins and minerals.

And as if that wasn’t enough, I need to remember that cod is a low-fat food, and can also be consumed guilt-free by all people who enjoy this delicious food.

Chicken

We have here one of the main items on this list, because chicken is definitely the food that can be prepared in very different ways from each other, and many of them can be extremely tasty and healthy at the same time.

The advantage of chicken meat is that it does not bring many calories, so it is a light protein. Chicken fillet is extremely famous in the biggest diets, but there are different ways to prepare it and also to combine chicken with other types of food, such as salads, for example.

Lettuce

Lettuce, like all leafy greens, is always welcome in diets. Of course, you shouldn’t go overboard with the sauce, but when it’s prepared in the right way, lettuce can be an extremely tasty and healthy side dish on people’s tables.

Aubergine

Eggplant can be the wild card of any vegan, but it can also be very well enjoyed by people who are on a diet, after all, it can be prepared in many ways, most of them healthy. And, because it is extremely rich in fiber, eggplant is highly recommended to everyone.