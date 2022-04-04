War in Ukraine: the devastation in Irpin, ‘heroic city’ that held back advancing Russian troops

Abhishek Pratap

  • Guerin Shore
  • From BBC News in Irpin, Ukraine

Destroyed Russian military vehicle

Irpin, a war-torn city, is now an example of Ukrainian resistance and Russian defeat.

President Vladimir Putin’s forces managed to get in there, but were not able to move forward. Had they succeeded, Kiev would have been the next target, as the capital is just 21 km away. Halting the Russian advance was therefore critical.

We arrived in the center of the city under military escort, crossing streets littered with rubble and downed power poles. There is almost no life.

Ukrainian forces took us on a cautious tour avoiding the main roads. We were warned that Russian forces could be present in the surrounding forests, although the mayor, Oleksandr Markushyn, insists the city is once again under Ukrainian control.

