War in Ukraine: the devastation in Irpin, ‘heroic city’ that held back advancing Russian troops

Guerin Shore

From BBC News in Irpin, Ukraine

8 hours ago

Irpin, a war-torn city, is now an example of Ukrainian resistance and Russian defeat.

President Vladimir Putin’s forces managed to get in there, but were not able to move forward. Had they succeeded, Kiev would have been the next target, as the capital is just 21 km away. Halting the Russian advance was therefore critical.

We arrived in the center of the city under military escort, crossing streets littered with rubble and downed power poles. There is almost no life.

Ukrainian forces took us on a cautious tour avoiding the main roads. We were warned that Russian forces could be present in the surrounding forests, although the mayor, Oleksandr Markushyn, insists the city is once again under Ukrainian control.

The troops proudly showed us a mangled Russian armored vehicle with its twisted turret. There was another burning Russian vehicle ahead. But they took us quickly from one location to another due to the continuous threat of Russian artillery.

Most of the city’s 70,000 people fled last month, leaving basements and risking their lives in the face of relentless Russian artillery.

Many will find next to nothing when they return. Russian President Vladimir Putin says he is not targeting civilian areas, but the destroyed houses in Irpin tell another story.

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Many homes in Irpin were damaged or destroyed.

We saw a lot of damage in residential areas, including a skyscraper where artillery fire had blown a hole in the corner of an apartment. A red toy car lay on the ground near an abandoned park. There were cars with bullet-riddled windows and burned-out houses with torn roofs.

Some of the dead still remain under the rubble. Others were hastily buried in backyards and parks because it was impossible to give them a proper funeral. The mayor estimates that between 200 and 300 civilians were killed here, some of whom were direct targets as they fled. The final number will likely be higher.

The Russians had taken 20% to 30% of the city, but the resistance was steadfast. Ukraine’s Defense Minister recognized it with the honorary title of “Ukrainian Heroic City” for “heroism and mass resistance of residents and defenders”. This honor dates back to World War II, when it was bestowed on several cities in the former Soviet Union.

‘Putin will lose if he doesn’t take Kiev’

Inside the city, under surveillance by the police and heavily armed troops, the level of tension is palpable.

This victory was hard-won, but the soldiers we spoke to acknowledged that the Russians might come back at some point.

“Yes, we think so,” said Serhiy Smalchuk, whose occupation in normal times is a TV presenter.

“They need Kiev, right, because Putin is going to lose if he doesn’t take Kiev. So they’re going to try again, but we’re prepared in case they come back. And we’re going to defeat them.”

photo caption, Ivan Kolehin, a recruit in the territorial defense army, said he expected to die in the battle for Irpin

“We don’t know what they’re thinking,” says Ivan Kolehin, a young recruit in the territorial defense army. “I don’t think they’ll try again anytime soon. Their ground forces have withdrawn, but the artillery can still hit us.”

Ivan worked in marketing before he took up arms. He seems to have a hard time processing the battle for Irpin and the fact that he’s still alive.

“I never thought I would survive,” he says.

“On the third day, we heard a whistle, and they started bombing us directly. We were sitting in the basement and the ceiling started to cave in. It scared us a lot.”

Now, he worries about the future of the city.

“It’s still not safe to be here, but in time we will rebuild it,” he said.

“It will probably take years, considering the damage. I’m trying not to think about the fact that all the destroyed houses were built by someone, sometimes with their own hands.”

Before, he had Russian friends, but he doesn’t anymore.

“I hate Russians from the bottom of my heart,” he says. “That’s no excuse.”

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Civilians continue to be evacuated from Irpin

Moscow has announced that it will now drastically reduce attacks around the capital and will focus on the eastern Donbas region. In truth, the Kremlin had little choice, once its offensives around the capital had been rendered unfeasible.

But over time, Russian forces may regroup and besiege the capital again. If they do, they will have to go through the “heroic city” once more, which will be in the line of fire.

As we left Irpin, a group of civilians was being pulled out on foot, crossing a riverbed by means of wooden planks precariously placed over rubble and rocks. It is the remains of a bridge that was blown up by Ukrainian forces to block the Russian advance — yet another of Irpin’s sacrifices.

An ambulance was waiting for two elderly women who were being carried on stretchers along the riverbank, survivors of the relentless but unsuccessful Russian attack.

Farther on, a column of Ukrainian troops haughtily trumpeted victory, bursting into an obscene chant against Putin.