What to expect from the Windows 11 April 5th event?

On April 5th, Microsoft will host an event to showcase Windows 11 productivity-focused improvements. Hosted by the company’s CEO Satya Nadella and Windows Product Chief Panos Panay alongside other guests, the conference is set to be entirely devoted to announcing new native tools and service enhancements that can make remote working even more practical.

So, what to expect from the event? Fortunately, most of the news was anticipated by the trial versions of Windows 11. Therefore, the Canaltech prepared a summary of what should be announced at the Microsoft conference on April 5th.

smart clipboard

Windows “copy and paste” will no longer be the same with the new Windows 11 “Suggested Actions”. + C, will give suggestions on what to make the content.

More images of unreleased Suggested Actions & smart clipboard feature in Windows 11 latest dev build.#Windows11 #FluentDesign pic.twitter.com/d7n4nSypco — FireCube (@FireCubeStudios) March 19, 2022

That is, if you copy a web address, the suggestion could be to open a new browser tab on that page; if an email is copied, it can then be placed as an Outlook recipient. The idea is pretty simple in everyday life, but Microsoft would be enhancing the feature with machine learning, so it could be a lot more useful than it appears.

File Explorer with Tabs

Tabbed browsing in File Explorer has been an add-on requested by the Windows community for years. The feature even began to be tested by Microsoft on Windows 10 some time ago, but the idea did not go forward because it did not meet the company’s expectations. Now, though, the feature looks like it’s actually going to be released.

File Explorer tab interface now allows you to reorder tabs with the mouse (Image: Playback/Windows Latest)

New Outlook

The “Project Monarch” can finally be presented by MS during the event. It is a replacement for the Outlook desktop app that, in addition to the email client, would also incorporate the Email and Calendar app.

The new Outlook app would look like the web version of the email service (Image: Reproduction/Windows Latest)

OneDrive always present

OneDrive cloud storage can be even more useful by integrating with File Explorer, providing an “almost offline” experience. The native program will be able to show how much service space has been consumed, making it easier to manage the account.

New Clipchamp

Microsoft can also take the opportunity to talk about Clipchamp, the new official video editor for Windows. The tool became a native system program in a build released in March to testers on the Windows 11 Dev Channel.

Some title templates, like this one in the screenshot, are available for immediate use in Clipchamp (Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)

Third-party widgets

Widgets returned to Windows in the latest version of the system, but not exactly the same as what existed in Win 7. One of the main limitations of the new model is the exclusivity of the add-ons, all made by Microsoft.

Information about third party widgets, publishing widgets and more. Looks like Microsoft is soon going to announce third party widgets officially.#Windows11 pic.twitter.com/ASRD98IMI6 — FireCube (@FireCubeStudios) January 16, 2022

One of the very welcome changes to the system would be the opening of the widget tray for third-party add-ons. Imagine being able to access Spotify playlists, trending posts on Reddit and Twitter and other quick functions in one click, without having to open the app on your PC?

Microsoft Loop

Last year, Microsoft introduced Microsoft Loop, a collaboration tool for remote work that is tightly integrated into the company’s ecosystem — Microsoft 365 suite, Windows 11, Microsoft Teams and more. The tool was quite popular, but since then it seems to have been put aside. Perhaps, the company is just waiting for the event to give more details about the platform and, who knows, start a testing period. If you’ve been looking forward to the role, it’s good to cheer.

Where to watch the Microsoft event?

The event will be broadcast live on the internet, totally open to the public. Microsoft did not provide specific links to follow the live, but should include more concrete information over the next few days directly on the event’s website.