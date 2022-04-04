Who are the commanders killed in the Ukraine war

Russian troop officers, a renowned Ukrainian pilot touted as the “Ghost of Kiev” for allegedly shooting down six enemy planes, and leaders of neo-Nazi groups are among a list of commanders killed in Ukraine’s war.

NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) estimates that Russia lost up to 15,000 troops in the conflict. However, the country only admits the death of 1,350 members of the armed forces. Among Ukrainian troops, a Ukrainian government survey puts 6,700 casualties.

Russian officer Andrey Sukhovetsky, 47, died in fighting in Ukraine war Image: Reproduction from the internet

The death of Russian Major General Andrey Sukhovetsky in the first week of the conflict was the first high-profile casualty. The 47-year-old officer was shot down by a Ukrainian sniper, according to the Ukrainian government.

With participation in military interventions in Syria and decorated for his role in the annexation of Crimea in 2014, the deputy commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army was announced by the Ukrainian government and confirmed by a group of Russian veterans.

Deaths in Mariupol

Deputy Commander of the Navy’s Black Sea Fleet in Russia, Andrey Paly was confirmed dead on March 20 as a result of a clash in Mariupol, in southeastern Ukraine, the area hardest hit by the war. There is still information about the deaths of at least five other high-ranking Russian officials.

Geographer and political scientist Tito Lívio Barcellos Pereira, who participates in study groups on the role of the armed forces in the world, attributes the high number of deaths of Russian officers to the presence of high-ranking members of the front line.

These deaths give the dimension of the problems that the russians have in their chains of command by putting officers on the front lines. When they enter into a confrontation, the US or NATO appoint an officer who is in charge of the operation and the dialogue with the Ministry of Defense. Russia, on the other hand, has no intermediaries and works with commanders at the forefront of conflicts”

Tito Barcellos, political scientist

For the political scientist, this type of casualty affects the entire strategy of military groups. “Replacement is very difficult when troops lose an experienced officer in a confrontation,” he says.

“Regular troops are not trained to fight in residential areas, and this may be contributing to the high incidence of officer deaths, despite the military superiority of the Russians”, analyzes researcher and journalist Letícia Oliveira, who has investigated neo-Nazi groups for over ten years and maintains the portal “El Coyote”.

Neo-Nazi treated as ‘war hero’ by Putin

Russian Vladimir Zhoga, commander of a separatist militia with neo-Nazi ideals, was honored by President Putin after his death in the war. Image: Reproduction from the internet

Russian and Ukrainian neo-Nazi groups that are part of the so-called irregular troops in the confrontation also suffered significant casualties. Russian Vladimir Zhoga, 28, commander of the Sparta Battalion, a pro-Russian separatist militia that espouses neo-Nazi ideals, died in combat with Ukrainian armed forces on March 5.

His death even earned a posthumous tribute from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who granted him the title of Hero of the Russian Federation. Members of the pro-Russian troops even went to a memorial set up in honor of Zhoga in Donetsk.

He was replaced by his father, Artem Zhuga, who is now at the head of the group.

Commander of the Azov Battalion, Nikolai Kravchenko was reportedly shot down in combat. The group paid tribute to the fighters killed in the conflicts Image: Reproduction from the internet

On the other side of the trench, the Azov Battalion, a Ukrainian neo-Nazi group that is part of the Ukrainian National Guard, also lost one of its leaders on the battlefield. Nikolai Kravchenko, was shot down in one of the fighting in Mariupol. His death was confirmed by Andriy Biletsky, the unit’s representative.

On March 25, about 50 fighters gathered for the cremation of two regimental leaders. The urns were covered with the flag of Ukraine with the emblem of the Azov Battalion, the “Wolfsangel”, a symbol widely used by Nazis.

Amid an environment of consternation for casualties, historian Francisco de Paula Oliveira Fernandes warns of an internal conflict involving the unit and the president Volodymyr Zelensky.

“The Azov Battalion has been calling Zelensky of ‘traitor’ since the first day of the war for have if meaning neglected in the dialogues with the nato [a aliança militar ocidental]. The ceasefire negotiations did not advance, in part, because of the pressure exerted by the regiment on the Ukrainian government”, observes the historian, who specializes in studies on the work of the far right in Ukraine and graduated from University College Dublin.

‘Ghost of Kiev’: myth or truth?

Colonel Oleksandr Oksanchenko, Ukrainian pilot killed during the conflict Image: Reproduction from the internet

Oleksandr Oksanchenko, 53, a reserve colonel in the Ukrainian army and a pilot killed during the conflict, has earned the nickname “Ghost of Kiev” for allegedly shooting down six Russian fighter jets in the skirmish. The story, however, has not been confirmed.

“It is difficult to confirm the veracity of this type of story because propaganda is being used a lot in the conflict”, analyzes geologist and political scientist Tito barcellos.

After being shot down by Russian missiles, Oksanchenko was honored by the president Volodymyr Zelensky with the title of Hero of Ukraine. He had retired in 2018, but returned to active duty to help the country in the war.