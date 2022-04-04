Xbox Series X: Availability on the Rise, Console Rises in Amazon’s Rankings

The situation for the Xbox Series X appears to be improving in the United States, where Microsoft’s console appears to have been available in greater quantities for a few days, so much so that it has climbed Amazon’s sales charts in some sections this week.

The Xbox Series X has long been available from Amazon, GameStop, and other retailers, which is strange considering the current state of new-gen consoles on the market. We speak in particular of the Xbox Series X, of course, as the Xbox Series S emerges from a less complicated production process and is always more available than its big sister.

It’s finally happened. We’ve reached a point where you can usually find a new Xbox Series X|S console in stock. https://t.co/F8dbZTnwSO pic.twitter.com/sc3juCzvQY — IGN (@IGN) March 31, 2022

In the current market situation, the main problem is the offer, which never fails to meet demand, with Xbox Series X and PS5 production lagging behind what users would like. In this absolute shortage of new generation consoles, what has emerged in recent days is a significant increase presence for the Xbox Series X, which suggests some change in terms of production, at least as far as Microsoft’s console is concerned.

These days, instead of disappearing in a few minutes, the Xbox Series X in the US has been available for several hours and even days, which has led it to occupy the top of the ranking of the best-selling products on Amazon USA.

Xbox Series X on Amazon had a MASSIVE drop today and it is still in stock. In half a day it sold almost equal to what the Switch OLED sold all month. And it still has units to sell! pic.twitter.com/R7c7PFgbr8 — John Welfare (@Welfare_Queen_I) April 1, 2022

We will then see if this situation will also have repercussions in terms of US and global Xbox Series X sales, but in the meantime there is a positive trend on that front. On the other hand, we saw the PS5 being beaten by the Xbox Series X|S in February sales also in Europe, a territory where the Sony console usually has a considerable advantage, after the same result registered in the same month in the US.

At the Brazilthe console more currently sold on Amazon is the Xbox Series Swhile it is very difficult to find the Xbox Series X in stock, it is basically impossible or something rare, unfortunately.

