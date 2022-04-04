You’ve Been Scammed: Not Everything That Affects Your Gut Is Gluten or Lactose – 03/04/2022

An undeniable fact is that in recent years there has been a growing search and claim, by patients and individuals in general, that their pathologies and health conditions were due to the consumption of foods with gluten and/or lactose. In fact, gluten and lactose are two of the main factors with inflammatory and allergenic potential in a large list of foods and substances that we are in the habit of consuming.

In recent years, and with the dissemination of information given freely and even irresponsibly by lay people active on the internet, the blame for all health ailments of all people in society is due to the fact that we have the habit of consuming milk, dairy products and gluten, which comes from bread, pasta and many other foods. Is this bad or a liar? No, as we have already mentioned in many articles, written here by qualified health professionals, gluten and milk are indeed potential allergens, they can cause damage to the intestinal mucosa, inflame, ferment, collaborate with dysbiosis, unbalance the release of inflammation, cause allergy and affect, in more severe cases of lactose intolerance or celiac disease, other organs such as the pancreas, liver and brain.

But these conditions are reserved for the presence of the disease itself, they are at greater risk of affecting people who already have another autoimmune disease, history or, then, a predisposition, which has been attacking the body due to bad eating habits added to other behaviors, such as abuse of alcohol, industrialized foods and high consumption of preservatives, in addition to cigarettes and other chemicals (medicines, for example).

But there is a great concern that is the misinterpretation of these conditions, conditioning all diseases or intolerances summarized in just two, which can be confused, but that if not treated correctly, even affect the social life of an individual, which necessarily does not you would need to be depriving yourself of certain foods, or else making unnecessary use of supplements, medicines and digestive enzymes.

This all refers to the suspicion that an individual has health problems, dysbiosis and other conditions, and is immediately assigned to the withdrawal of gluten and dairy from the diet. If a more thorough investigation is not carried out, we may be turning a blind eye to other pathologies that also affect intestinal health, and with splashes throughout the health, organs and systems of the individual.

These conditions include: fructose intolerance (fructosemia) and histamine intolerance.

There are some pathological conditions related to food: allergy or intolerance. Within the allergy, I highlight type I allergy, that is, mediated by IgE, and is characterized by the production of antibodies and histamine release after the consumption of some allergen, such as peanuts, crustaceans, etc. In this condition, food must be avoided for life, with the risk of anaphylactic shock, coma and death.

In type II allergy, there is mediation by IgG, which happens gradually, with the production of antibodies and deposits in tissues, which over time causes chronic inflammation. In this type of allergy, we know the symptoms for a longer time, that is, for a longer time, such as anxiety, depression, irritable bowel syndrome, hypertension, asthma, acute pain, joint pain, arthritis and even fibromyalgia. In this situation, treatment is given by the complete exclusion of food, so that only after the stabilization of the condition can gradually reintroduce food exposure in a light and risk-free way.

Here, in the spectrum of immune-mediated allergies, we still have: non-IgE-mediated (allergy), non-IgE (pseudo-allergy) and IgG (type III allergy).

In the case of intolerances, there is what we call a reaction not mediated by the immune system, that is, it can happen due to enzyme deficiency or insufficiency for some foods and substances, and one of the best known is lactase, that is, lactose intolerance.

Fructose intolerance, that is, fructoseemia, is caused by the absence, insufficiency, of the enzyme fructose-1-phosphate aldolase, preventing the individual from consuming foods containing fructose (fruits and foods containing added fructose) and also sucrose and sorbitol. The symptoms of fructosemia can be easily interpreted as lactose or gluten intolerance, as both present very similar clinical conditions, both acutely and chronically: stomach pain, vomiting, hypoglycemia after consumption, bloating, classic symptoms of inflammation such as acne, hair loss, weakened nails, cellulite to a greater degree, rhinitis, among others.

The only way to differentiate intolerances is through specific tests, such as aldolase dosage, and fructose tolerance test. It is very common to find patients who arrive at the clinic to be treated with a history of dairy and gluten withdrawal from the diet through the suspicion coming from information read on social networks, and how the picture of any intolerance can be improved with the simple removal of food. potentially allergens, the patient believes that his condition has improved, but he is removing the wrong foods from the diet and keeping the foods he should not be consuming. In this case, with the passage of time, the health condition worsens considerably, and much more intense strategies will have to be taken, with the inclusion of medication, and this already leads to another issue that would be the side effect of excessive medication use. A snowball.

In histamine intolerance, which also causes a similar clinical picture, there is a small alert differentiation, which is the appearance of a kind of urticaria on the individual’s skin hours or days after consumption of the food that causes this reaction, and they are: wine , cheeses, salami and sausages, strawberries, peppers, peppers, tomatoes (tomato extract, tomato sauce, tomato juice), chocolate, citrus foods and even bananas.

This condition is caused by the high level of histamine, which corresponds to a deficiency or insufficiency of the enzyme DAO (Diamine Oxidase), which is responsible for breaking down histamine — remembering that histamine is a chemical messenger that triggers an inflammatory response. In this case, the individual continues to eat routine foods, such as tomato, wine, salami and others that ‘do not contain gluten or lactose’, mistakenly thinking that only these two would be causing their intolerance condition.

The alert now, to finish the matter, is about the professional’s responsibility to inform the patient about all other possibilities of food allergy or intolerance that go beyond nutritional terrorism. I should say that there is a warning about only two types of nutrients that are, yes, potentially allergenic and inflammatory, but that can generate misinterpretation, in addition to continuing to affect the life and health of individuals with other conditions.