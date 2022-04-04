Zelensky invites Merkel to visit Bucha

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, visited today the city of Bucha, the target of a massacre during the occupation of Russian forces. About 410 bodies were found in territories in the Kiev region, the Ukrainian capital. In Bucha, approximately 280 were in mass graves.

Russia denies killing civilians in the city of Bucha. “We categorically reject all allegations,” the government spokesman said today. Russian, Dmitry peskov.

For the Ukrainian president, Russian soldiers are “murderers, torturers, rapists, looters”. According to reports from government officials, Zelensky spoke to residents during his stay in Bucha. The president said that Russia committed war crimes and genocide in Ukraine, but still considers possible negotiations to end the war, which has now reached its 40th day.

During the visit, the president said it was important for the press to be there to show “the world what was happening” in Bucha. “[Mostrar] what Russian forces were doing, what the Russian Federation was doing in peaceful Ukraine.”

Zelensky – who was also in Irpin and Stoyanka, cities also in the Kiev region – created a special body to investigate the massacres in areas where Russian forces withdrew in the capital region, after Moscow redirected the offensive towards eastern Ukraine. .

Under tight security, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (centre, without helmet) visited the city of Bucha Image: Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP

Invitation to Merkel and Sarkozy

Zelensky even invited former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former French President Nicolas Sarkozy to visit the town of Bucha, where bodies were found on the streets after the Russian withdrawal.

“I invite Merkel and Sarkozy to visit Bucha and see what the policy of concessions to Russia has led to in 14 years. To see the tortured Ukrainian men and women with their own eyes,” Zelensky said, according to a Ukrainian media report. The Ukrainian president referred to the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) summit held in April 2008 in Bucharest, Romania. Merkel and Sarkozy were present on the occasion.

The Ukrainian president said he did not blame anyone “other than the specific Russian military who did this against our people”. “And those who gave them orders. But we have the right to talk about indecision.” For Zelensky, NATO, in 2008, had the chance to take Ukraine out of the “gray zone” in Eastern Europe. “Outside the ‘gray zone’ between NATO and Russia, where Moscow thinks everything is allowed. Even the most horrific war crimes.”

Provoked by Zelensky, the former chancellor responded, through a spokesperson, that she defends her decisions at the 2008 summit and supports all efforts to end “Russia’s barbarism and war in Ukraine”. There was no mention of an answer about the invitation to go to Bucha.

One of Ukraine’s top negotiators in talks with Russia, Mykhailo Podolyak said that “Merkel’s reaction to the offer to examine Russian atrocities in Bucha indicates that Western elites are still under dangerous illusions.”

Germany and France considered that it was too early, in 2008, for Ukraine – a former Soviet republic, Russia’s neighbor – to join NATO and that there were no political conditions for it.

Merkel was criticized after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for her policy of detente towards the Kremlin and for Germany’s increasing dependence on Russian gas imports during her years in power. The now former chancellor retired from politics last year after serving four terms.

This December 2019 photo shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky alongside Angela Merkel, then German Chancellor, French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting in Paris, the French capital. Image: 9.Dec.2019 – Ludovic Marin/AFP

new attacks

This Monday (4), Ukrainian authorities reported attacks on cities in the east of the country, a separatist area, where they expected a “great Russian advance”, as he said. serhii Haidai, head of Lugansk regional military administration. Novovorontsovka and Marianske, towns about 500 kilometers from Kiev, were hit by shelling. In Mykolaiv, further south in the country, there are also reports of attacks, with deaths reported.

According to intelligence from the UK’s Defense Ministry, an ally of Ukraine, “Russian forces continue to consolidate and reorganize as they refocus their offensive” towards the breakaway region of eastern Ukraine.

“First Battle”

For Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, “Ukrainian defenders won the first battle for the capital”. “The Kiev region has been liberated from the enemy [exército russo]. He is also retreating in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions to regroup forces and change the direction of attacks.”

Reznikov, however, regrets the scenes seen in Bucha. According to his report, civilian bodies were found with their hands tied and shots in the back of the head. “Our hearts are filled with pain for the hundreds of civilians who were brutally tortured by Russian soldiers.”

Poland today called for an international investigation commission to be created into the deaths in Bucha. The EU (European Union) has begun to discuss new sanctions against Russia. The Secretary General of the UN (United Nations), António Guterres, said he was “deeply shocked” by the atrocities committed in Bucha. According to him, an international investigation should identify those responsible for the massacre.

According to Reznikov, “heavy fighting now continues” in Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, and in the breakaway regions of Lugansk and Donetsk. “There is still a high probability of air and missile strikes against civilian targets in Kharkiv,” the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

forbidden burials

In Bucha, municipal official Serhii Kaplychnyi told AFP that Russian troops prevented residents from burying the dead in the city. “They said that as long as it was cold, they would leave them there,” he said. When they finally managed to retrieve the bodies, “we would dig a mass grave with a tractor and bury them all.”

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, said she was “horrified” by the images of bodies in the city of Bucha.

“The information that is coming in from this region and others raises serious and worrying questions about possible war crimes and serious violations of international humanitarian law, as well as serious violations of human rights,” Bachelet said in a statement, in which she asked that “all evidence is preserved”.

Today, the Ukrainian government reported that the body of the mayor of Motyzhyn, a city near Kiev, was found, in a shallow grave. The bodies of her husband and son were together with hers, according to a Reuters report.

Russian reinforcement

Britain said today that “Russian troops, including mercenaries from the Russian state-linked private military company Wagner, are being transferred to the area” of eastern Ukraine. Ukraine’s Defense Ministry also notes an expansion movement, saying Russia “has initiated measures to secretly mobilize reservists in order to bring in military units”.

Last week, the Russian government called up 134,000 reservists. In Ukraine’s assessment, “the Command of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation expects to involve about 60,000 people in the mobilization”.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said today that its army continues “to attack Ukraine’s military infrastructure”. He cites as an example an action against a command post in Lysychansk, 850 kilometers from Kiev, in Luganks, a separatist region.

The Russians claim to have destroyed “nearby warehouses with ammunition, weapons and military equipment”. It was not possible to verify the information with independent sources.

demining

Ukraine’s emergency service, in a statement, urged people in the Kiev region to “look carefully” at the ground and report if they find explosives. The area is “ridden with mines, grenades, grenades and other deadly ‘gifts’ from the Russian army”. According to the service, its teams continue to clear mines in the region.

Today, April 4, is International Mine Awareness and Assistance Day. “We never wanted our cities and villages, our beautiful Ukrainian land, to become the embodiment of this day, which aims to bring the world’s attention to the terrible consequences of armed conflict for civilians,” the statement said.

For the UN (United Nations), Ukraine is an example of the devastating power of landmines.

(With Reuters, AFP and RFI)

