19-year-old man who woke up from coma dies after accident

At 67, American Terry Wayne Wallis, who became famous after waking up from a coma that lasted more than 19 years, died last Monday (04). The cause of death was not disclosed. The information is from Extra.

In July 1984, Terry and a friend were in a serious car accident, with the vehicle he was driving falling into a creek. The car was not located until the next day, with one of the men already dead and Wayne without body movements.

After the accident, Wallis was in a coma until June 12, 2003, when he surprised everyone and uttered the word “mother”. “He started with ‘mom’ and surprised her, and then he said ‘Pepsi’, then ‘milk’. And now it’s whatever he wants to say,” Alesha Badgley, the rehab clinic’s social director, told the Associated Press at the time.

Wayne even regained the ability to move some parts of his body, although he had many motor restrictions as a result of the accident.

Terry is survived by a daughter, Amber, grandchildren, his father and his three brothers, who live in Big Flat, Arkansas, United States.

