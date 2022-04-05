6 first signs and the order in which they can appear

The early symptoms of dementia are so vague that they can easily be dismissed as a normal part of aging. But failure to recognize the early signs often leads people to go years without being diagnosed.

Dementia is a syndrome (a group of related symptoms) associated with an ongoing decline in brain function. There are many different causes of dementia and many different types.

Although the disease cannot be reversed, a diagnosis as soon as possible is critical to slowing its progress.

signs of dementia

First signs of dementia can appear many years before diagnosis

Memory loss, especially after age 65, is a sign of the disease, but it is far from the only one.

The NHS, the UK’s National Health Service, reports that there are some common early indications of dementia, which may appear some time before diagnosis. Check it out below:

Losing control of money

Research has previously shown that problems with money management can appear years before a diagnosis of dementia.

One study, led by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, found that those diagnosed were more likely to miss their bill due date up to six years before being diagnosed.

Mismanagement of money has been seen more specifically for Alzheimer’s disease. According to the NHS, “difficulty with numbers and/or dealing with cash in stores” is a key symptom.

Confusion

It can also happen that the person feels confused about the days of the week, prepares for a social event on the wrong day, gets lost going somewhere they are very familiar with. This sign happens in the initial stage of the disease, so it is necessary to pay attention to it when it becomes frequent.

signs of dementia

Confusion and difficulty communicating are also early signs of dementia.

Difficulty finding words

According to the NHS, difficulty in communication is also an early warning sign of dementia. In these cases, the person tends to struggle to follow a conversation or find the right word.

It is also common for the person to repeat questions or something they said 30 seconds before or even retell a story as if the listener had never heard it.

Forget how to use things

People with dementia may find themselves unable to do things they’ve done every day for their entire lives, like buttoning a shirt, for example. This is a side effect of losing coordination skills.

