7 “Natural Anabolics” That Help You Gain Muscle Mass

See a list of ideal foods for those who want to increase the level of muscle mass in the body or promote hypertrophy.

When foods help build muscle tissue without the use of chemicals or industrial products, they are popularly called “natural anabolic steroids“.

Read more: Want to eat guilt free? Take a look at these light foods

That’s because they carry a large amount of carbohydrates, proteins, micronutrients and fats, substances that, associated with regular training, help in the mass gain and on hypertrophy.

And for those who are looking to increase the level of muscle mass in the body, the sports trainer and nutritionist certified by the Society of Sports Nutrition, Rubens Gomes, created a list containing 7 foods that are natural anabolic steroids and that can be included in the diet.

7 foods that are natural anabolic steroids and help you gain muscle mass