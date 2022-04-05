7 “Natural Anabolics” That Help You Gain Muscle Mass

See a list of ideal foods for those who want to increase the level of muscle mass in the body or promote hypertrophy.
When foods help build muscle tissue without the use of chemicals or industrial products, they are popularly called “natural anabolic steroids“.
That’s because they carry a large amount of carbohydrates, proteins, micronutrients and fats, substances that, associated with regular training, help in the mass gain and on hypertrophy.
And for those who are looking to increase the level of muscle mass in the body, the sports trainer and nutritionist certified by the Society of Sports Nutrition, Rubens Gomes, created a list containing 7 foods that are natural anabolic steroids and that can be included in the diet.
7 foods that are natural anabolic steroids and help you gain muscle mass
- Egg: a single unit contains seven to six grams of protein, five to six grams of fat, through the yolk, plus carbohydrate, the level of which is a maximum of one gram.
- Olive oil: the item is part of the so-called “good fats”, as they help in gaining muscle mass through the natural production of hormones, such as testosterone, for example.
- Bean: in addition to being an excellent source of fiber, food also contributes to the feeling of satiety, a factor that is great for fighting excessive hunger during the diet.
- Lean proteins: Unlike cuts of red meat, chicken breast or tilapia fillet, for example, offer a good amount of protein and very little fat. Consumption is indicated for those who want to gain lean mass and lose weight.
- Sweet potato: this tuber, as well as the others, are excellent sources of carbohydrates. In the case of sweet potato, it is also rich in vitamin B, which helps in the absorption of proteins and improves muscle recovery.
- Oat: in addition to being practical and very versatile, oatmeal is also quite tasty. It not only improves immunity but is also a source of fiber that helps maintain the gastrointestinal tract.
- Red meat: Finally, foods from this group offer a natural source of creatine and iron, which help in the body’s performance and also in the gain of muscle mass.