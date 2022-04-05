After a week of truck drivers’ strike, Castillo

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo has decreed a curfew in the capital Lima and in the province of Callao, home to the country’s most important airport and port. The announcement was made in the last hours of Monday (4) and seeks to “restore peace” in the face of a truck drivers’ strike that began on March 28.

“In the face of the acts of violence that some groups tried to create (…) and to restore peace and internal order (…) the Council of Ministers approved declaring citizen immobility (curfew) from 2 am to 11:59 pm the night of April 5th to protect public security,” Castillo said in a televised address.

The presidential decree that installed the measure provides that health professionals, the energy sector, the press, among other activities, can circulate during the curfew. For the rest of the population, the text recommends remote work and states that leaving home is only allowed to seek medical attention or buy medicine.

On March 28, the National Association of Cargo Transport called a strike due to the increase in fuel prices and important highways in the country were closed. There were also looting, episodes of destruction of private property and confrontations with the police.

“Because what we continue to charge for freight freight is no longer enough for us to continue operating,” union leader Héctor Velásquez told the local press.

Since then, the mobilizations grew and Castillo sat down to negotiate with the strikers. — although he said on March 31 that the mobilizations were malicious.

On Sunday (3), the government zeroed fuel taxes for 9 months and announced the end of the strike after a round of negotiations with “the country’s main cargo transport unions”. At the time, Castillo stressed that inflation was linked to the war between Russia and Ukraine and that he could not intervene in the market.

The measure, however, was not enough to deflate the mobilization of drivers. Four people died as a result of the protests.

Castillo has already suffered two impeachment attempts in about 8 months in government. The most recent attempt to remove the current president was defeated in Congress on March 28, the same day the strike began. According to opinion polls, the president is disapproved of by 65% ​​of the population and 71% of Peruvians do not believe he will complete his term.

Editing: Arturo Hartmann