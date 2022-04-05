After Tie in Committee Vote, Entire US Senate Will Vote to Decide Whether to Approve the Country’s First Black Woman on the Supreme Court | World

The vote in the United States Senate Justice Committee to approve the name of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the country’s Supreme Court was tied this Monday (4) with 11 votes to approve her and the same number of votes as the rejected.

With the committee tied now, Jackson’s approval is expected to be decided by the end of this week, with a vote among all senators.

If she becomes a Supreme Court justice, Jackson will be the first black woman to hold that position.

The committee vote was only taken after a series of hearings. In these meetings, it became clear, once again, that there is a division in the US Legislature: senators from the Democratic Party praised her, and representatives from the Republican Party asked questions to try to characterize her as a dangerous liberal activist.

The US Senate is split exactly in half, with 50 senators from each party.

If all the Democratic senators vote for Jackson, it will pass (when there is a tie in the Senate, Vice President Kamala Harris has a tie-breaking vote).

One Republican senator, Susan Collins, has already said she will vote to approve Jackson.

Some Democratic Party senators complained about the behavior of their fellow Republicans during the Jackson hearings.