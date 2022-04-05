Alexa on sale: up to R$120 Off on the Echo line

Amazon started this Monday (04) a new promotional action, which brings several smart speakers with Alexa, from the Echo line, with discounts of up to R$120. You Amazon devices are good options for those who want to automate their routine and have a virtual assistant available.

With the devices of echo line You can give Alexa voice commands and request everything from traffic and weather information to controlling other smart devices in your home. The promotion that starts today and runs until the 10th of April is an opportunity to guarantee a smart speaker for a more affordable price.

Below, we list which products are on sale. But, in case you want to check out the full line of echo devices, just access the Amazon catalog. Check out!

Echo Dot 3rd Generation

32% Off Amazon’s hit Smart Speaker with built-in Alexa. By voice command, control the music, activate other smart products, ask questions, listen to the news, create alarms and much more. BRL 349.00

Echo Dot 4th Generation

29% Off Meet the Echo Dot (4th Generation): our most successful Alexa smart speaker even better. The new front-facing audio design (1 speaker 1.6″) ensures more bass and full sound. BRL 399.00

Echo Dot (4th generation) with watch

24% Off New generation of Amazon smart speaker, this fourth generation model with clock in spherical shape, offering better and clearer audio for you to talk to Alexa. BRL 499.00

Echo 4th Generation with premium sound

11% Off Always ready to help: Ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and more. BRL 749.00

Echo Show 8 1st Generation