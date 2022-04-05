AMD Radeon RX 6400 entry-level GPUs go on sale without official announcement

Our neighbor Argentina already has models available

After being released as an exclusive model for AMD partner OEMs, the Radeon RX 6400, the company’s current entry-level GPU based on RDNA 2, is now available for purchase with AMD AIB partner designs. The well-known leaker @momomo_us and the Mydrivers website showed that some models can already be found in Chinese and Argentinian online stores.

From the prints (low quality) you can see that MSI already has its own model available. The MSI Radeon RX 6400 Aero ITX, which has a photo of a reference model, is priced at 51,500 Argentine pesos, which is around R$2,128 at the current price. Comparing prices from the same store, the RX 6400 is slightly cheaper than the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti.

Another store (or the same one, I can’t tell) sells the same MSI RX 6400 mentioned above, but with a photo of the model, for 48,213 Argentine pesos. A third image, from the Mydrivers website, shows another model from the Chinese manufacturer costing 1,499 RMB, Chinese currency, which would be R$1,086 in direct conversion. The value converted into reais of the one charged in China seems to be the ideal price for an entry card like the RX 6400 in our current situation, but we know that’s not how things work.



The RX 6400 specs by GPU-Z present similar information to the OEM-only model. The graphics card has 4GB GDDR6 video memory, with a bandwidth of 112GB/s and frequencies ranging from 2039MHz to 2321Mhz. But, according to videocardzmemory frequencies appear to have decreased from 2 GHz to 1750 MHz, lowering their speed from 16 Gbps to 14 Gbps.

According to the GPU-Z print, the RX 6400 was released in January of this year, basically at the same time as the RX 6500 XT, but restricted to AMD’s OEM partners. So far, only rumors pointed to the availability of this GPU to the consumer through regular retail and no official announcement by AMD itself has been made so far.

AMD Radeon software would be changing CPU settings on its own

Modification would be overwriting user settings



