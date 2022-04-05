Amil will have to keep health plans that he intended to pass on to another company, says ANS – Economy

The National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) decided this Monday, 4, that the operator Amil will have to resume the portfolio of 337 thousand individual plans that would be transferred to a group led by the Fiord fund. The autarchy also determined that any sale of shares in the capital of Personalized Health Assistance (APS), Amil’s own health plan operator that housed the thousands of consumers, is suspended. The objective was to transfer the business to the group after an eventual approval by the ANS.

According to the ANS statement, the transfer of individual plans to the APS was approved at the end of last year because Amil guaranteed that it would make the necessary contributions to maintain the economic-financial balance of the APS. However, the municipality stated that, after analyzing the documents, “Amil had already defined the sale of APS quotas, which would make Amil and APS no longer part of the same economic group – thus emptying the guarantee offered by Amil in favor of APS.”

The companies involved will have a period of ten days to submit statements to the ANS, the date on which the autarchy will make its final decision regarding the transfer of the portfolio.

understand the case

After months of negotiation and with great difficulty in finding interested parties in the business, despite being willing to make a billionaire investment for this, Amil decided to transfer the loss-making portfolio to a group recently formed by three partners: Fiord, which calls itself a investment company, with a 45% share; the Seferin & Coelho group, which manages hospitals, with 45%; and executive Henning von Koss, ex-Hapvida, Amil and Medial Saúde, with the remaining 5%.

Before that, Amil had already invested R$ 2.3 billion in APS for the business to stop standing. However, the money would only be accessed by buyers after the approval of ANS.

In February, the group of investors had stated that the business was financially viable and able to sustain itself in the long term. At the time, in a note, the company guaranteed that the transfer would not harm the beneficiaries.

Sought this Monday, Amil said that it will manifest itself “as soon as it is officially communicated by the ANS and has access to the assessment carried out by the body”.

The Seferin & Coelho group, Fiord Capital and Henning von Koss spoke in a statement. Read below:

“Seferin & Coelho, Fiord Capital and Henning von Koss, candidates to purchase APS shares, with regard to the paragraph mentioned in a note published today (4) on the ANS website, questioning the group’s financial capacity to guarantee economic balance and financial support of PHC, and the conclusion that the continuity and quality of care would be at risk, clarify: