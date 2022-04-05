And the SUS, huh? – Capital Letter

With decades of delay, significant sectors of Brazilian society began to recognize the relevance and essentiality of our Unified Health System for the life of the entire nation, not just for its most impoverished segments. It took the advent of the greatest health calamity in more than a century, on a planetary scale, to make it clear that the world’s broadest social policy is invaluable to all Brazilians.

The awakening of this awareness is positive, but largely insufficient if separated from objective actions that guarantee the necessary advances and improvements.

The SUS is a system under permanent construction. In part, because once resolved, health problems reposition themselves, with greater complexity, with demands for new technologies for diagnosis and treatment, etc. But also, because since its creation, some central questions lacked an adequate approach.

Perhaps nothing is more serious than the lack of a consistent and organized personnel policy. Nothing justifies, for example, that a system that covers the entire national territory does not have a single career for all its professional categories.

If the pandemic gave visibility to the importance of the SUS, one of the most prominent segments was the Primary Care network, responsible for the broad and successful effort to vaccinate the population. Both this level of care and the National Immunization Program itself have a long history of providing good services to Brazilians. The results of this process were not presented earlier and more significantly due to the indolence and bad faith of the federal government in providing the necessary inputs.

But the time of heroic Primary Care, of the bucolic spirit of minimal teams, working in precarious conditions and dissociated from the rest of the system is gone. It is essential to have a strong and strategic investment at this level of health care, in its care and management dimensions.

It is necessary to provide formal links to its professionals, through a public tender, qualification through permanent education programs, the expansion of diagnostic and therapeutic support, the increase in the computerization of management and the provision of services, so that Primary Care face immense challenges, such as reducing access barriers, expanding resolution and coordinating the Care Networks.

As unnecessary and unproductive, the future candidates for the elections of next October – to all positions! – are exempt from giving new praise to the SUS. Rather, they need to commit to objective actions for the resumption of the system’s trajectory, such as the immediate repeal of the “expenditure ceiling”, which worsens its historical underfunding; the extinction of precarious, temporary and outsourced bonds; the salary recovery of all careers; the recreation of councils and collegiate extinct by the current federal government; the approval of the sanitary responsibility law, defining the responsibilities of public agents and administrative penalties; among other initiatives.

With the momentary cooling of the pandemic, the end of the laudatory articles in the media, the applause stopped and the windows closed, it is worth asking: what about the SUS, huh, how is it? This is the opportune moment for Brazilian society and professionals committed to public health to mobilize in search of recovering lost ground and moving forward! Long live the SUS!