ANS determines that Amil resumes portfolio of individual plans transferred to APS | Economy

The National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) reported on Monday night (4) that Amil should resume the portfolio of individual plans transferred to APS on January 1 this year. The decision was taken at a meeting of the agency’s Collegiate Board.

The ANS also determined that it be suspended any sales action between Amil and APS.

In a note, the ANS states that the decision took place after analyzing the documentation requested from the operators. According to the agency, in the authorization request for the transfer of Amil’s portfolio to APS, Amil declared that the portfolio transfer would be a simple corporate reorganization between operators of the same economic group. However, this is not what the agency verified:

“Amil had already defined the sale of APS quotas that would make Amil and APS no longer part of the same economic group, thus emptying the guarantee offered by Amil in favor of APS”, said the agency, in the note. .

The agency also concluded that:

“The purchasers of APS shares do not have financial capacity sufficient to guarantee the economic-financial balance of the APS, so that the transaction examined exposes it to risk continuity and quality of care health payable to consumers linked to the transferred wallet.”

According to ANS, operators Amil and APS will be able to comment on the decision within 10 days.

After this period, the agency will decide whether to permanently cancel the authorization granted for portfolio transfer and whether to adopt new measures in relation to Amil and APS.

Positioning of companies

In a note, Amil informed that it will manifest itself as soon as it is officially communicated by the ANS and has access to the assessment carried out by the body.

Seferin & Coelho, Fiord Capital and Henning von Koss, candidates to purchase APS shares, stated in a statement that the negotiation of the transaction to purchase the shares “provides an investment of more than BRL 2.3 billion in cash immediately available at APS”.