ANS determines that Amil resumes portfolio transferred to another operator – 04/04/2022

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Collegiate Board of Directors of ANS this Monday (4). The agency also determined the suspension of “any action by Amil and APS based on the Share Purchase Agreement (“Share Purchase Agreement”).

In a note, ANS states that it is an administrative precautionary measure adopted after analyzing the documentation requested by ANS to operators Amil and APS.

According to the agency, in the authorization request for the transfer of Amil’s portfolio to APS, Amil declared that it was a “corporate reorganization between operators of the same economic group” and declared that it would guarantee any need for financial support to maintain economic balance. -financial of the APS.

“What ANS found after examining the documentation requested from Amil and APS is that at that moment Amil had already defined the sale of APS quotas, which would make Amil and APS no longer part of the same economic group – emptying , thus, the guarantee offered by Amil in favor of APS”, says the agency.

financial risk

According to the ANS, it was also found that the purchasers of the APS quotas do not have sufficient financial capacity to guarantee the economic-financial balance of the APS, “so that the transaction examined exposes the continuity and quality of health care due to the consumers linked to the transferred wallet”.

The ANS notified the operators of the decision and said that Amil and APS will be able to present a manifestation within 10 days. After this period, the ANS states that it “will definitively decide whether to cancel the authorization granted for the transfer of the portfolio and whether to adopt new measures in relation to Amil and APS”