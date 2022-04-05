ANS determines that Amil resumes portfolio transferred to APS — Portuguese (Brazil)

In a private meeting held on the afternoon of this Monday (4/04), the Collegiate Board of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) adopted a precautionary measure determining that the operator Amil resumes and remains responsible for the portfolio of individual plans transferred to the operator APS at the end of 2021 and beginning of 2022. The Agency also determined that any action by Amil and APS based on the Share Purchase Agreement (“Share Purchase Agreement”), with the purpose of selling the shares that represent the share capital of APS, and that any action by Amil and APS based on all related contracts, that is, contracts related to this Share Purchase Agreement, be suspended.

The administrative precautionary measure was adopted after analyzing the documentation requested by ANS from operators Amil and APS.

In the authorization request for the transfer of Amil’s portfolio to APS, Amil declared to ANS that the transfer of Amil’s portfolio to APS would be a simple corporate reorganization between operators of the same economic group and declared that it, Amil, would guarantee any need for financial support necessary to maintain the economic-financial balance of the APS “as long as Amil and APS are part of the same economic group”. What ANS found after examining the documentation requested from Amil and APS is that at that moment Amil had already defined the sale of APS shares, which would make Amil and APS no longer part of the same economic group – emptying, thus, the guarantee offered by Amil in favor of APS – and it already knew to which buyers the shares representing the capital of APS would be sold – facts that Amil omitted from the knowledge of ANS.

In addition, the ANS found that the purchasers of APS quotas do not have sufficient financial capacity to guarantee the economic-financial balance of the APS, so that the transaction examined exposes the continuity and quality of health care due to linked consumers at risk. to the transferred wallet.

Operators Amil and APS may submit a statement to the ANS within 10 days, after which the ANS will definitively decide whether to cancel the authorization granted for the transfer of the portfolio and whether to adopt new measures in relation to Amil and APS.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE:

12/22/2021 – ANS announces authorization for transfer of partial portfolio of individual and family plans of operator Amil (ANS Registration No. 326305) for the operator APS Personalized Health Care (ANS Registration No. 406708).

https://www.gov.br/ans/pt-br/assuntos/noticias/beneficiario/ans-autoriza-transferencia-parcial-de-carteira-da-amil

01/01/2022 – The more than 300 thousand beneficiaries of individual and family plans of the operator Amil, residing in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Paraná, started to be served by the operator APS The beneficiaries of individual and family plans residing in other states were not transferred , remaining in AMIL.

02/07/2022 – In view of information published in the press and speculations about the change of corporate control of APS, ANS publicly clarified that, so far, it had not received a request for a change of corporate control for any person or group of people to assume corporate control of the APS The Agency reinforced, on the occasion, that the operator should guarantee assistance to its beneficiaries.

https://www.gov.br/ans/pt-br/assuntos/noticias/sobre-ans/esclarecimento-para-os-beneficiarios-da-aps

08/02/2022 – After an extraordinary meeting held on 02/08, the collegiate board of ANS decided that the shares of the capital stock of APS Assistência Personalizada à Saúde and the shares issued by Amil were not available, preventing the current partners of APS – Amil and Santa Helena, all operators of Grupo Amil – withdraw from the membership of APS, as well as preventing the current parent company of Amil from withdrawing from the membership of Amil at the moment. The measure was adopted due to the lack of information to the regulator about the alleged acquisition of corporate control of APS

02/14/2022 – ANS summoned representatives of operators Amil and APS (Personalized Health Care) to present an action plan in favor of Amil’s individual and family plan customers who were transferred to APS on January 2, 2022.

02/16/2022 – At operators Amil and APS presented the requested action plan and signed commitments with the Agency to guarantee service and communication to customers transferred on 02/01/2022.

https://www.gov.br/ans/pt-br/assuntos/noticias/sobre-ans/ans-realiza-reuniao-com-amil-e-aps-sobre-plano-de-acao-para-beneficiarios