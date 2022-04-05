Antiviral proves to be effective in eliminating Covid infection in three days | Health

Disclosure / Merck Antiviral proves to be effective in eliminating Covid infection in three days

The experimental oral antiviral against Covid-19, Molnupiravir, was shown to be effective in eliminating the infection after three days of use. The result was obtained in a clinical trial and will be released to the scientific community. According to the study, carried out by the manufacturer Merck, the drug showed better efficacy when administered within five days after the onset of symptoms.

The aim of the study, which is in phase 3, was to evaluate the effectiveness of the tablet twice a day for five days in unvaccinated patients against Covid-19, compared with placebo.

Among the 92 Covid participants who were evaluated, adults not hospitalized but at high risk of progressing to serious illness, none who took molnupiravir still had the virus on the third day of taking the drug.

On the other hand, 21.8% of participants who received placebo still tested positive for the virus. On Day 5, infectious virus was detected in 2.2% of those who received placebo, and on Day 10, no infectious virus was detected in any of the patients.

Enter the Last Second channel on Telegram and see the main news of the day in Brazil and in the World.