Biden calls for Putin to be tried as a war criminal | National Journal

You U.S and European countries began to consider the possibility of imposing new sanctions on Russia.

President Joe Biden said the United States will investigate the massacre to bring Vladimir Putin to justice.

“We have to provide weapons for the Ukrainians to continue to fight. This guy is brutal and what happened in Bucha is revolting,” he says.

Ukraine and Russia exchange accusations over biggest massacre of war

White House Security Advisor Jake Sullivan accused the Russia of war crimes, but ruled out, for the time being, calling the action genocide. The term means the deliberate and systematic killing of large numbers of people with the aim of eliminating a nationality, ethnic, racial or religious group.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reacted:

“Some leaders in the West need to do some soul-searching before accusing Vladimir Putin of war crimes.”

Russian UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya accused Ukraine of fabricating false images: “The Western-backed Kiev regime is promoting a fake news campaign.”

Nebenzya showed videos of Bucha, he said, shot shortly after the Russian withdrawal, which do not show bodies on the streets or talk about a massacre.

the ambassador of U.S at UNLinda Thomas-Greenfield, asked that the Russia be suspended from Human Rights Council of the organization and said that Russian participation in the council is a sham. To suspend Russia, two-thirds of the 193 UN countries would have to support the measure.

European leaders also condemned the massacre. French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted that there are clear indications of war crimes in Bucha:

“We need to defend our collective dignity and our values,” he said. Macron.

UK diplomacy chief Liz Truss said the street scenes in Irpin and Bucha will never be forgotten:

“It is carnage with evidence of sexual violence and indiscriminate killing of civilians,” he said.

Germany expelled 40 Russian diplomats. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the images of Bucha are proof of the unbelievable brutality of the Russian leadership and those who follow its propaganda.