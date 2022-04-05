Boss of young man killed with snake bite denies version presented by doctors in João Pinheiro

The case of the 22-year-old who died from a snakebite last weekend in João Pinheiro took a big turn on the afternoon of this Monday, April 4th. After investigating the case with the direction of the UPA and with one of the doctors responsible for treating Rosenildo Ribeiro de Souza, the newsroom of JP Agora was contacted by the young man’s boss, businessman Joaquim Francisco de Oliveira, owner of JM Florestal LTDA, currently Rosenildo’s employer. He refuted the version presented by the medical team and said he is going after those responsible. Check out the interview given to our report below.

Joaquim Francisco de Oliveira presented himself to JP Agora quite nervous, mainly because of the accusations that Rosenildo was drunk. The doctors said that the young man arrived at the UPA drunk and that this made the early diagnosis of the bite difficult and, in addition, prevented the young man from telling that he had been bitten by a snake.

On the other hand, Joaquim stated that his employee was not drunk. As informed by the boss, Rosenildo was in the farm’s accommodation and decided to walk in the bush after working hours, a custom he maintained, and returned complaining that he had stuck his foot in a hole and that he had twisted it. Afterwards, Rosenildo lay down in his room and was rescued moments later by his roommates when he was already sounding in pain.

“The transport of wood was finished, he came to the accommodation, took a shower and went out into the woods with a slingshot to hunt, he had this habit. When he returned to the barracks, he was already limping and complaining that he had stuck his foot in the hole and sprained it. This happened around 7pm. When the others entered the room, he was already sounding in pain. They called a person in charge, took the neighbor’s car and went to João Pinheiro,” Joaquim told the JP Agora report.

The roommates helped the young man to the Canabrava pharmacy, where they were informed that he should be brought to João Pinheiro immediately. So, already at the UPA, Rosenildo was accompanied by one of the employees, as pointed out by Joaquim. About the first conversations between the companion and the medical team, Joaquim stated that he will record the testimony of Rosenildo’s companion next Wednesday.

Despite this, the businessman has already stated that, while still at the UPA, this employee helped Rosenildo collect urine for the exams and that the color was already strange. Still in the UPA, the first supposed diagnosis given to the young man was meningitis. So he was put in isolation until the test results were ready, pointing to a rare muscle disease that is found, among other causes, when a patient is bitten by a rattlesnake.

For JP Agora, the medical team itself stated that the disease can also be caused by excessive physical activity and even alcoholism, thus reaffirming the alleged alcoholic condition of the young man. However, Joaquim assured several times that Rosenildo was not drunk.

“I’ll get the report. My employee was a child I didn’t have. He started working with me, a kid, 22 years old, he who took care of his mother and three little brothers. What I’ve seen his people, his teachers talk about him, he doesn’t deserve this slander. The tests will detect even if he was drunk, which is not true” he pointed out.

Photo shows wound caused by snake’s fang on the sole of the young man’s foot

Joaquim presented JP Agora with a photo of the sole of Rosenildo’s foot of what would be the entrance lesion of the rattlesnake’s prey. As the young man came back from the bush complaining that he had put his foot in the hole and that he had twisted it, the explanation given is that, at this moment, he was bitten by the snake, but that because he had put his foot in the hole, he did not think that the pain was from a snakebite or that the small injury could be from a rattlesnake’s prey.

Not even the roommates could say at that first moment that it was a snakebite, which does not exempt the UPA technicians, nurses and doctors from responsibility, in Joaquim’s view.

“Even if he knew he was bitten by the rattlesnake, he would give the antidote and he would definitely be alive. As he didn’t even know it was a rattlesnake, he didn’t even see the hole in his foot, as the train is very strong, the pain took over. If the rattlesnake bites a person, if he goes for tests, he causes this disease. He applied the antidote, neutralizes the poison. That’s why they found that it was this disease, a rare disease. Then the other day, the information that they told me that the other day an employee noticed this small hole, which was when the death certificate already came with the information that he was bitten by the rattlesnake” pointed out Joaquim.

The businessman ended the interview guaranteeing that he is going after all the information about the service provided to Rosenildo and that he is going after those responsible, including JP Agora for having released the news. In this regard, the editorial staff and the entire website team clarifies that the news was written and published strictly considering what was found with the medical team that attended Rosenildo. The website makes itself available for further investigations and undertakes to continue monitoring the case.