Brazilians looking for work in Portugal can get a special visa | World

With his term renewed last week, Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa will try to dig up a proposal from his party, the Socialist, that can allow Brazilians who are still out of work in Portugal legally reside in the country.

In his favor – and that of Brazilians who want to go live in Portugal -, Costa has the absolute majority he achieved in Parliament, which guarantees his approval of his proposals.

Currently, only Brazilians who have a work, student or companion visa, in addition to a European Union passport, can legally reside in Portugal. The new visa, however, allows residency, albeit temporary, for those who have not yet found a job but want to move to the European country before that.

The measure is included in the new government program, which will be discussed and voted on in the Portuguese Parliament this Thursday (7), and may be extended to the following day. The Portuguese government points out that “Portugal needs the contribution of immigration to sustain its economic and demographic development”.

1 of 1 The Prime Minister of Portugal, António Costa, speaks to journalists after voting in Portugal’s general elections, in the city of Porto, on January 23, 2022 — Photo: Paulo Duarte/AP The Prime Minister of Portugal, António Costa, speaks to journalists after voting in Portugal’s general elections, in the city of Porto, on January 23, 2022 — Photo: Paulo Duarte/AP

The proposal creates a temporary, short-term title that Brazilians will be able, if the text is approved, to apply for before traveling to Portugal. Thus, they will be able to enter the country legally. The visa, however, is not permanent, but the government has not yet specified how long the permit will last and whether it can be renewed.

Even so, one of the main focuses of the new Portuguese government program is precisely to increase aid for foreigners to find work in the country. Another of the points foresees the creation of the program “Work in Portugal”, which will create a “Balcão Único” to “assist and simplify procedures for entry, stay and work in Portugal“.

If approved, the special visa may enter into force in the second half of this year.

The measure is actually an old project of the Portuguese Socialist Party that never got off the ground. This year, however, António Costa, who ruled with a fragmented Parliament, called for new elections and won an absolute majority.