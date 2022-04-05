Bucha: know where it is and what evidence led to the accusation of massacre of Ukrainians by Russia | Ukraine and Russia

The town of Bucha, 60 kilometers from Kiev, returned to Ukrainian control last week after days of occupation by Russian forces.

Regional authorities claim that invading soldiers were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of civilians, which Russia denies.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday accused Russia of promoting genocide while visiting the region.

The Russian Foreign Ministry maintains the position of denying attacks on civilians and maintains that the images showing dead in the streets were “commissioned by the US”.

Bucha is 60km from the capital of Ukraine, Kiev — Photo: Arte g1

Located to the north of the capital Kiev, Bucha is in the same region as Irpin and Hostomel, other cities that registered conflicts and were occupied by Russians in the first weeks of the war.

Less spoken at the beginning of the invasion, Bucha is a small town, with an estimated population, in 2020, of 37 thousand inhabitants spread over an area of ​​only 26.5 km².

Control of Bucha was strategic during the first phase of the war in Ukraine, as the dominance of the cities around Kiev would facilitate the siege of the capital by Russian forces.

Last week, the mayor of Bucha announced that Russian forces had abandoned the region, in a move by Vladimir Putin’s army that retreated from the fronts of the Ukrainian capital.

According to Russian Defense, the intention is to dedicate efforts to the “liberation of the east”, where the Donbass is located, a separatist region that Putin recognized as independent the day before invading Ukraine.

With the Russians leaving the Kiev region, volunteers, Ukrainian government agents and journalists were able to re-enter the city and take pictures of the destruction.

Civilian bodies are abandoned on the streets of the city of Bucha, Ukraine.

Journalists from the BBC, Reuters, Associated Press and France Presse recorded images of bodies lying on the streets, in civilian clothes, some of them tied up.

With the records made by the independent press, international pressure against Russia and the denunciation of war crimes gained strength.

Possible war crimes

Ukrainians accuse Russia of committing war crimes during the invasion.

The International Court in The Hague, the court responsible for judging violations and crimes committed in conflicts around the world, defines a war crime as “a serious breach” of the Geneva Conventions. These conventions were made after World War II and set standards and boundaries for the entire world.

The first major challenge is to confirm the responsibility of Russian troops in the killings of civilians, which goes beyond accusations by state leaders. In the case of Bucha, Russia accuses the Ukrainian government of setting up false news.

‘Genocide’ says Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky visits Bucha after massacre and accuses Russia of genocide

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the massacre he blamed on Russian forces a genocide. He said the massacre will delay the peace negotiation process with Russia.

“These are war crimes and will be recognized by the world as genocide,” he said.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has called for “new Nuremberg Trials” to be held – in reference to the courts that condemned Nazi crimes in World War II.

“This is not a special operation, this is not police action,” he said at a destroyed airport near Hostomel, in the Kiev region. “They are common racists, fascists, and they are inhumane, who simply committed crimes against civilians, raped, killed, shot in the back of the head. The whole world needs to know this.”

‘Images commissioned by the US’, says Russia

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said images of civilians killed in the Ukrainian city of Bucha were “commissioned” by the United States as part of a plan to blame Russia.

“Who are the masters of provocation? Of course the United States and NATO,” ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with state television.

Zakharova said immediate Western protests over images of dead civilians indicated the story was part of a plot to tarnish Russia’s reputation.