Cannabis-based lubricant gains supporters in Brazil | From them

disclosure Xapa Xana gains supporters in Brazil

A lubricant made with compounds from Cannabis, the marijuana plant, is making waves in the country. This is Xapa Xana, a Uruguayan product developed by Brazilian Débora Mello. In addition to lubrication, the oil promises to stimulate the region and increase female pleasure. The recommendation is to apply the mixture, which contains coconut oil and tetrahydrocannabinol – the famous THC.

“He’s a lubricant and a stimulant. Coconut oil has a lubricating action and THC has a stimulating, “orgasmic” and sensitivity-enhancing benefit. — says Débora Mello, from São Paulo, who lives in Montevideo.

An active and satisfying sex life is critical to health and well-being. However, this is not something simple for many women. A survey carried out by the University of São Paulo (USP) showed that 56% of Brazilian women have difficulty reaching orgasm. Using these products is a way to try to improve this issue.

— There are reports of different experiences. From women who had never had an orgasm before using Xapa Xana, to stories of friends who were horny for many days,” says Mello.



The product comes with a fanzine with texts and illustrations that promotes female sexual empowerment, promotes works by Latin American artists, in addition to providing instructions and detailed information on how to use it.

— A lot of women have difficulty having an orgasm. In the fanzine, we talk about sexual empowerment because it involves psychological issues as well, not just physical ones. I always advise clients to read the fanzine before using the product because it’s no use for you to apply the lubricant and have several mental blocks. That’s why the importance of the fanzine and the texts it brings — says Mello.

The manufacture is entirely handmade, but Mello ensures that all hygiene care is adopted. There are around 2,000 units a year and now it will be approved by the Uruguayan health agency and be industrialized in order to export it to other countries.

— We are looking for a partner laboratory to produce. When that happens, Xapa xana can be imported in places where cannabis is legal and we hope it can reach Brazil,” says Mello.

In Brazil, current regulations allow the commercialization of Cannabis-derived products for medicinal purposes. They can only be manufactured by pharmaceutical industries and sold in pharmacies and drugstores, upon medical prescription and prior authorization from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). Importing is also allowed under the same rules. In other cases, the importation or purchase can be framed in the crimes of possession or drug trafficking.

Even though it is prohibited here, the number of Brazilians who adhere to the use of intimate lubricants with cannabis derivatives is increasing. They are brought on a trip or bought in groups on social networks and Whatsapp. There are homemade and imported versions.

Xapa Xana was inspired by the American Foria. The Californian company started with a lubricating oil based on coconut oil and THC, but recently switched the raw material to another cannabinoid, cannabidiol or simply CBD. On its website, Foria explains that the switch was motivated by legislation, which is much stricter for products with THC, the psychoactive substance in marijuana, than with CBD, a cannabinoid with a therapeutic but not psychoactive effect.

In general, these products are a mixture of oil with cannabis derivatives – such as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) or cannabidiol (CBD) – and coconut oil. But there are also water-based versions. The effects cited by the manufacturers include increased blood flow in the intimate area, relaxation of muscles, relief of tension and reduction of discomfort during intercourse. This would favor arousal and receptivity to touch.

Although these benefits are not proven through clinical trials, they are supported by evidence from other studies with CBD and THC, which indicate analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties of these substances.

— There is a theory that THC and CBD have a vasodilation effect and that would improve arousal and orgasm — says gynecologist, obstetrician and mastologist Marianne Pinotti, director of the Pinotti Clinic and surgeon of the Breast Oncology Group at BP – A Beneficência Portuguesa from Sao Paulo.

So much so that a CBD-based gel to control pain and discomfort during sexual intercourse had its marketing approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) in 2020. The product, which is not a lubricant, is premised on the benefits of CBD in peripheral pain due to its analgesic, anti-inflammatory action and increased sensitivity at the site.

Are there risks?

Risks of using cannabis-based lubricants include allergies, local irritation, and infections. The gynecologist Marianne Pinotti warns, in particular, for the homemade versions, which have no quality control, content or hygiene.

“Using anything that is on a parallel market, inside the vagina, can affect vaginal and sexual health,” warns the gynecologist.

Already the risks of industrialized products include the same of other products directed to the intimate region, such as allergy, irritation and imbalance of the flora.

— The risk of this type of problem is greater with oil-based lubricants. Products made from water don’t usually cause such side effects,” says Pinotti.

At the slightest sign of allergy, the recommendation is to discontinue use and seek medical attention. Also, oily lubricants cannot be used with latex condoms. The oil degrades the product, ending its protective effectiveness.