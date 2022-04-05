Changes in WhatsApp Web revolt netizens: “Is there legal action?”

Changes in WhatsApp Web revolt netizens: "Is there legal action?"

WhatsApp Web ended up on the most talked about topics on Twitter this morning (4/4) after going through updates. Users point out delays in downloading messages, failure to search for conversations, delays in synchronization and difficulties in loading previews of website links.

“Bicha if i get who approved this W updatehatsApp Web I am capable of committing 38 different crimes I swear to God,” wrote one netizen. “I think Mark Zuckerberg updated the Whatsapp web to test how much a human being can handle with hate before having a day of rage,” said another.

Most complaints are about the delay in downloading messages

There were people even wanting to sue the platform

Until the publication of this text, the platform had not commented on the flaws.

