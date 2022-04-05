Changes in WhatsApp Web revolt netizens: “Is there legal action?”

WhatsApp Web ended up on the most talked about topics on Twitter this morning (4/4) after going through updates. Users point out delays in downloading messages, failure to search for conversations, delays in synchronization and difficulties in loading previews of website links.

“Bicha if i get who approved this W updatehatsApp Web I am capable of committing 38 different crimes I swear to God,” wrote one netizen. “I think Mark Zuckerberg updated the Whatsapp web to test how much a human being can handle with hate before having a day of rage,” said another.

See more reactions:

Whatsapp Web target of criticism on social networks 2 Netizens are complaining about WhatsApp updatePlayback/Twitter Whatsapp Web target of criticism on social networks 4 Most complaints are about the delay in downloading messages Whatsapp Web targeted by criticism on social networks There were people even wanting to sue the platform Whatsapp Web target of criticism on social networks 3 0

Until the publication of this text, the platform had not commented on the flaws.

Do you want to stay on top of the world of celebrities and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the channel Metropolises: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos.