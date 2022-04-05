Chapecó confirms death from dengue and epidemic puts pressure on the health system in SC

Chapecó, in western Santa Catarina, confirmed this Monday (4) the first death caused by complications from dengue. According to Health Surveillance, this is an elderly man, aged 73, who died on March 23 at the Western Regional Hospital, but the result was only released now, as the blood sample had been sent for confirmation in Florianopolis. Another suspicious death is being investigated.

According to data updated this Monday, Chapecó totals 1,282 positive cases this year alone and 1,803 patients are awaiting test results, as they have symptoms of the disease. In addition, according to the bulletin, 26 new outbreaks of the Aedes aegypti mosquito were identified in the last week, totaling 337 in the year.

The city hall reported that measures to combat the mosquito were intensified from last month. Six efforts to combat dengue were carried out in the neighborhoods Líder, Vila Real, Eldorado, Efapi, Cristo Rei and Jardim América, totaling 83 thousand visits made by 60 agents to combat endemic diseases, with the help of community agents.

Also according to the municipality, more than seven thousand deposits were eliminated and almost 900 water tanks inspected, treated and sealed. 800 tires were also collected and more than 2,000 complaints were dealt with. Drones help identify mosquito breeding sites in hard-to-reach places, as well as 30 new Endemic Combat Agents.

The outpatient clinics of Verdão and Centro had their services expanded to assist patients with suspected disease. In March, the city declared a health emergency due to the mosquito infestation.

The Surveillance alerts the population to the necessary care, such as not leaving places with accumulated water, using repellent, receiving agents to combat endemic diseases and seeking medical attention in case of symptoms.

Since Sunday (3) there were three deaths due to dengue in western Santa Catarina. In addition to Chapecó, the cases occurred in Xanxerê (male, 51 years old) and Abelardo Luz (male, 74 years old).

In Capital do Milho, there are 677 active cases of the disease and 141 patients are waiting for an exam result, according to this Monday’s data. In just 30 days, cases increased by more than 8,000% in the municipality, especially in March.

The DIVE (Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance of Santa Catarina) reported last Friday (1st) that the most recent deaths occurred in Criciúma, Itá, Romelândia and Brusque. The latest deaths in Oeste Catarinense should appear in the next Board update.

Serious situation in SC

Santa Catarina identified 23,253 Aedes aegypti outbreaks in 209 municipalities this year, with 124 municipalities infested by the mosquito. There are 5,478 confirmed cases in the state, of which 4,156 are autochthonous, 60 are imported, 1,202 are under investigation at the site of infection and 60 are undetermined.

16 municipalities in SC reached the epidemic level: Maravilha, Seara, Iporã do Oeste, Belmonte, Concórdia, Romelândia, Abelardo Luz, Itá, Xanxerê, Guaraciaba, São José do Cedro, Coronel Freitas, Mondaí, Caibi, Flor do Sertão and Santa Helen. All in the West of the State.

Symptoms

Dengue transmission occurs during the bite of a female Aedes aegypti mosquito infected with the virus. After the bite, symptoms can appear between four and 10 days.

“So, now, it is essential that the population reinforce prevention measures against dengue. More than ever, it is necessary to check places that can accumulate water and eliminate them. This remains the best prevention strategy against the disease”, reinforces Ivânia Folster, zoonoses manager at DIVE.

Usually, the first manifestation of dengue is high fever (39° to 40°C) of sudden onset, lasting from two to seven days, associated with headache, weakness, body, joint and, in the back of the legs, pain. eyes. Spots on the body are present in 50% of cases, and can affect the face, trunk, arms and legs. Loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting may also be present. When you present signs and symptoms, you should seek medical attention to avoid worsening the condition.

“In addition, the state’s health services and professionals need to be aware and aware of the SC scenario. Clinical management is required according to the Risk Classification and Patient Management Flowchart. Dengue is a unique disease, it can progress to remission of symptoms or it can get worse, so it requires constant reassessment and observation, so that interventions are timely”, says João Augusto Brancher Fuck, director of DIVE/SC.