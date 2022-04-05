check out 8 reasons to include fruit in your diet

After reading the following list, you will appreciate that guacamole dish even more.

Avocado is a versatile fruit that can be used in both sweet and savory dishes. In addition, it is also a source of healthy fats, which are good for the cardiovascular system, and essential nutrients for maintaining a healthy life. Next, check out some more avocado benefits:

Helps regulate blood pressure: as a fruit rich in potassium, avocado helps to reduce high blood pressure spikes. Avocado Extract Reduces Osteoarthritis Symptoms: Consuming 300 mg of avocado unsaponifiables (ASU) may lessen the symptoms of hip and knee osteoarthritis. Good for eye health: as it is a fruit with lutein and zeaxanthin, substances essential for eye health, regular consumption of avocado decreases the chances of developing macular degeneration with age. Regulates blood sugar levels: Research done by Loma Linda University revealed that regular consumption of avocado does not cause blood glucose spikes. The fruit is recommended for those who have diabetes. Promotes a feeling of satiety: the same study mentioned in the previous item showed that the consumption of half an avocado at lunchtime decreases the feeling of hunger for the rest of the day, which is great for those who need to lose weight or maintain their current weight. It’s good for the digestive system: because it is a fibrous fruit, avocado helps the intestine to work better, preventing constipation and other gastrointestinal discomforts. It is an excellent food for those who have irritable bowel syndrome. It is beneficial for the nervous system: the fatty acids present in the fruit help keep the nervous system healthy and preserve the person’s cognitive processes. Furthermore, the same substances are known to improve mood and reduce symptoms of anxiety, depression and other mental illnesses. Protects against chronic diseases: frequent fiber consumption is directly related to lower chances of having cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, hypertension, obesity and other chronic diseases.

See how avocado is an excellent fruit for health? Remember that these benefits are provided in conjunction with healthy lifestyle habits and medical and nutritional monitoring. If in doubt, make an appointment with a professional in this area.