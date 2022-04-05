CONMEBOL awaits Government of Peru to confirm Flamengo’s game in Libertadores behind closed doors

The Peruvian government decreed a curfew at dawn on Monday and that extends until the end of Tuesday due to the wave of protests in the country over the high price of fuel and fertilizers.

THE Flamengo’s debut in Conmebol Libertadores scheduled for this Tuesday (5), at 21:30, against the Sporting Cristalin Peru, lives in uncertainty after the local government decreed a curfew in Limafor the duel is planned.

Monday found the ESPNa possible postponement was on the table, given the wish of the Peruvian authorities, but South American football’s governing body is studying the possibility of the game taking place, but behind closed doors.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of watching sports. Subscribe now.

Conmebol has already met with club representatives on Wednesday morning. The moment position is by match without an audience, but the final word will be with the Government of Peru.

From what the report could learn, in the event of a postponement, the game that will mark the kickoff for Peruvians and Brazilians in the continental tournament would happen this week so as not to complicate the clubs’ calendar.

In both Brazil and Peru, there are date limitations to be able to fit the duel if it is not held this week.

So far, the match is confirmed for 21:30 (Brasília time, with ESPN broadcast on Star+.

understand the scenario

In a statement last Monday (4), President Pedro Castillo declared a state of emergency in Lima, where the match took place, and Callao due to the wave of protests against the rise in fuel and fertilizer prices..

“The Council of Ministers approved the declaration of citizen immobility (curfew) from 2 am (local time) to 11:59 pm on Tuesday, April 5th, to protect the fundamental rights of all people, which will not prevent the provision of essential services to all Peruvians,” Castillo said.

The Minister of Justice also spoke out and was emphatic about the opening match between Peruvians and Brazilians in the continental competition: the match at the National Stadium would have to be postponed.

“It will have to be rescheduled. Let us not forget that in exceptional measures there are extraordinary actions that must be taken. A football game cannot take precedence over the tranquility of the country“, said the minister.

Due to the curfew, only services considered essential are treated as an exception. They are: professionals in the areas of health, water distribution, sanitation, electricity, gas, fuel, telecommunications and related activities, cleaning and solid waste collection, funeral services, cargo and merchandise transport.