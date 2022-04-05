Covid-19 has new symptoms added to the list; see which

The National Health Service (NHS) in the United Kingdom has updated the list of symptoms for Covid-19 including the new signs presented by patients infected with the Ômicron variant.

The British health service already considered fever, persistent cough and loss or alteration of smell or taste as symptoms that would require tests to confirm infection with the coronavirus. With the recent update, another nine occurrences were added to the list:

+ Video: Zelensky asks for help and denounces the murder of children at the Grammys

– Shortness of breathe;

– Body ache;

– Tiredness or exhaustion;

– Headache;

– Sore throat;

– Stuffy or runny nose;

– Loss of appetite;

– Diarrhea;

– Nausea.

The indication for people with these symptoms is to remain isolated, at home. The measure is to avoid contact with other people, especially those who have the highest risk of developing the serious condition of the disease.

Many of the new symptoms added to the list by the NHS, equivalent to the Brazilian SUS, were already taken into account for carrying out tests to confirm or not the infection of Covid-19 in other countries, including Brazil. But with the emergence of new variants, mainly Ômicron, only now has the protocol in British public hospitals been updated.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat