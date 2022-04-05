Creature discovered on beach in Australia is identified by experts

This past week, an unusual corpse turned up on the Sunshine Coast, a region that comprises resorts, surf destinations and a rural area, which is in southern Queensland, Australia. In the images, taken by a local resident named Alex Tan, you can see a reptile-like skull, flabby limbs, a long tail and withered claws. There was no shortage of hunches popping up on the Internet about the creature’s identity.

Tan came across the body on Maroochydore beach during his morning walk. He shared a video on his Instagram page and gave his guess as to what it could be. “I stumbled upon something strange,” he said to the camera. “This is like one of those things you see when people claim they’ve found aliens.”

publicity

He considered the possibility of being an ordinary marsupial. “It looks like a hairless possum, but unlike anything I’ve ever seen.” On that assumption he came a little closer to what the dead man’s true identity might be.

Some people who watched the video commented that it could just be the decomposing body of a kangaroo. Based on a similar case, which occurred in the same region, in 2018, this could be the case. At the time, photos of a very similar creature were analyzed by the professor of animal ecology at the University of the Costa del Sol, Scott Burnett, who said it was the characteristic jumping mammal that is a symbol of Australia.

It so happens that the repercussion of the case was such that the “discoverer”, as a joke, launched a challenge on his Instagram page. “My bet still stands. I’m saying he’s a skunk – if you can prove me wrong, I’ll buy you dinner.”

Read more:

Skunk, kangaroo or other Australian marsupial?

In an interview with storyfulTan said the animal had “human hands, a long lizard-like tail, a skunk-like snout, and black patches on its skin.”

So far, there has been no consensus on what the creature might be. Russell Bicknell, a marine biologist at the University of New England in Australia, told Live Science that it appears to be a kangaroo or wallaby (a “mini-kangaroo”). “Whatever it is, it is very wet, likely having been washed out to sea during recent flooding in the area.”

“I would say it’s a big-eared cusu, a Trichosurus vulpecula, that has lost all of its skin,” said Sandy Inglesbly, manager of the Australian Museum’s mammal collection, suggesting that the skull certainly matches the animal, as well as the proportions of limbs and tail in relation to the body.

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!