Darwin’s notebooks reappear in England after 20-year disappearance – 05/04/2022

Missing for more than 20 years from the British University of Cambridge and considered stolen, two precious Charles Darwin notebooks have mysteriously reappeared in a gift bag deposited in the library with a greeting card.

One of them contains the sketch of the “Tree of Life”, which became the symbol of the English naturalist’s theory of evolution.

The two notebooks “have been returned in good condition to the University of Cambridge library more than two decades after their disappearance,” the library said in a statement released on Tuesday.

Both were delivered anonymously on March 9, 2022, in a pink bag with a card in an envelope, wishing “Happy Easter” to the librarians.

Image shows lost notebooks of British scientist Charles Darwin Image: Stuart Roberts/University of Cambridge/AFP

“I am extremely relieved to hear that the books are in good condition,” said director of library services Jessica Gardner.

“Like many other people around the world, I was deeply saddened by his loss. The joy of his return is immense,” he added.

In November 2020, Gardner launched a wide appeal to find the notebooks, “probably stolen”, and estimated to be worth millions of pounds.

Local police were notified, and the notebooks were added to Interpol’s database of stolen artwork.

The two notebooks were removed from the room, where the library’s most valuable works were kept, to be photographed in September 2000. In a routine inspection carried out in January 2001, it was found that the small box that contained them, the size of a pocket book, was no longer in place.

For many years, librarians believed that the notebooks had been placed elsewhere in the library, which houses some 10 million books, maps, manuscripts, and other objects.

The works of Charles Darwin (1809-1882), father of the theory of evolution, made it possible to understand that the human being was neither at the center nor at the top of life.

The two found notebooks will be presented to the public in the middle of the year as part of an exhibition in Cambridge dedicated to the scientist.