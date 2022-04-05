‘Death stone’ that held evil spirit appears open in Japan

Photo: Illustrative/Reproduction/Twitter

A stone, supposedly containing an evil spirit, was opened in Japan. It is a rock that has the spirit of an evil fox, according to Japanese mythology. The information is from CNN Brasil.

The stone was found split in half, within a radius of 160 kilometers from Tokyo. No one knows for sure what caused the crack, but it is believed that the event may have happened due to low winter temperatures.

Nick Kapur, an associate professor of history at Rutgers University in Camden, New Jersey, explains that the legend is about the spirit Tamamo-no-Mae, a nine-tailed fox spirit, which was trapped in rock for nearly 900 years.

She was able to shape-shift and used this power to transform into a beautiful woman and approach the retired Emperor Toba, who ruled Japan from 1107 to 1123, according to the professor.

But the emperor became seriously ill after her approach and a court astrologer concluded that she was to blame for Toba’s failing health. With that, she changed her form and fled into the desert to hide.

However, the samurai sent to hunt her managed to find her and hit her with an arrow. As her physical form was killed, her spirit turned to stone. The belief is that whoever touches this stone dies, hence the name “stone of death”, explains Kapur.

To date, there is no proof that there is indeed anything supernatural about the stone, but its location may be the reason for some recorded deaths of animals and humans, according to Yoshiko Okuyama, a professor of Japanese studies at the University of Hawaii in Hilo.

The stone is close to several volcanoes, where many toxic gases are released, which can cause the death of anyone who approaches.

Because of the legend, the place became very touristy and gained popularity, but the spirit still remains prominent, appearing in the media many times with the narrative of the villain turned hero.

Okuyama says that “newer adaptations in manga and anime don’t want to portray women in a misogynistic way.” In older myths, this spirit was represented as something evil, which existed to threaten the power of men, according to Kapur.

The crack was quickly noticed and generated reflections and analysis for the events of the current world.

Many consider this to be a bad sign, considering the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Others, for their part, see it as a good omen, and believe that the spirit has been released to prevent Russian President Vladimir Putin and the war in Ukraine.

Kapur reflects that “If you’re in the mood to look at it negatively, you certainly can, but if you want to take a positive look, maybe that fox spirit will help us in our time of need.”

