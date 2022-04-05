Do you have dengue? Find out which home remedies are indicated to treat the symptoms!

What will you know! Continues after advertising



Belo Horizonte, April 4, 2022per João Pedro Lazzarini – There are certain home remedies that can reduce some symptoms of dengue. Such remedies have properties capable of decreasing muscle pain, as well as headaches and fever. What home remedies are indicated for dengue? Learn it now, in the column Home and Recipes!

First of all, home remedies help recovery and offer a reduction in discomfort and pain. That is: the real treatment against dengue must be prescribed by a physician.

home treatments

Peppermint tea, St. John’s wort and chamomile are some home treatments that can alleviate the symptoms of the disease. However, propolis has properties that fight infections and inflammation, so you can add about 5 drops to your tea. However, avoid it in case of allergy.

Obs.: you can test if you have an allergy to propolis, dripping on the arm and spreading on the skin. That way, if you have an allergy, red spots will appear. Itching and redness also indicate possible allergy, in these cases, do not use propolis.

Some teas capable of fighting the symptoms of dengue

Petasite (wide brimmed hat)

This tea has anti-inflammatory properties and reduces headaches. Therefore, to use it in the treatment of dengue, apply a wet compress to the forehead!

Chamomile

Chamomile acts in the relief of nausea and helps fight vomiting. In this way, it is enough to have 3 to 4 cups of tea daily!

Saint John’s herb

In addition to several other benefits, this herb relieves muscle pain that is common when you have dengue. In this sense, to enjoy the effects, drink 1 cup of the tea in the morning and 1 cup at night.

Pepper mint

Common in gastronomic recipes for its strong flavor, peppermint tea also fights vomiting, headaches and muscle pain. So, to use it to treat dengue symptoms, drink 3 cups of the tea daily!

Teas contraindicated in case of dengue

First, onions and ginger have anticoagulant activity. Therefore, in cases of dengue, these plants can aggravate bleeding and hemorrhages.

In addition, some plants have salicylic acid. Such acid weakens vessels and, therefore, is capable of inducing the development of dengue hemorrhagic fever. In this sense, avoid teas willow, wicker, mustard, thyme, parsley, rosemary, sincere, white willow, oregano and willow.

Finally, remember: the treatments mentioned in this article only treat the symptoms. In other words: look for a doctor or the nearest health unit to have the proper treatment and avoid complications from the painting!

